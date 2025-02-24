Ursuline Academy makes it three straight titles in DIAA swimming: Photo gallery

NEWARK — Coming out of the 200-yard freestyle relay, Ursuline held a small lead over Wilmington Charter in the DIAA girls swimming and diving championship. But the Raiders’ success in the next event, the 100 backstroke, solidified their advantage, and they went on to a third straight state title on Feb. 22 at the Rawstrom Natatorium at the University of Delaware.

Senior Eliza Johnson won the 100 back, her second individual title of the afternoon, and sophomore Mia Devlin finished third. Add the points for Karina Gendron and Alaina Hoffman, and the Raiders were guaranteed the title. They finished with 341 points, 96 ahead of second place Wilmington Charter. Saint Mark’s had a strong showing and came in third with 157.

Ursuline coach Kelly Ellis said the team knew coming in to the day that they were in an enviable position.

“Having four in the championship heat in the backstroke, that was huge. We saw that after prelims on Wednesday night,” she said.

The Raiders’ depth was too much for the opposition to overcome. Johnson (Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish) won the 200 individual medley early in the meet, and she was part of two winning relay teams: the 200 medley relay that began the championship and the 400 free relay that ended it.

Joining Devlin and Johnson on the 200 medley relay team were Mia Thayer and Sammie Weinert. The 400 free relay included McKinley Jefferson and Taylor Aiello with Devlin and Johnson. The Raiders took second in the 200 free relay with the quartet of Jefferson, Aiello, Kendyl Freeman and Weinert.

Johnson said her success did not begin and end with her. Despite the individual nature of the events, she needed her team to attain that success.

“My goal was to win all four events, both my relays and both my individuals, and that did come true, and I’m very, very grateful that I had the opportunity to do this,” she said. “But it’s not only me. I have an incredible support system, with everybody at Ursuline and everybody at my club team.”

She also pointed to her Catholic faith as a big factor in her success in and out of the pool.

“God has given me all the power in all of my races, and I would not be where I am without my faith,” she said.

Johnson was a freshman in 2022 when Ursuline came in second to Tower Hill, a championship that came down to the final event with four teams having a chance to win. Since then, the Raiders’ program has grown in numbers and strength. Johnson noted how much of the roster is young and will only get better.

“We have a lot of potential as a team. I know we’re a pretty small school, but we’re a pretty good team, which is kind of ironic. We just seem to keep growing and keep getting better,” she said.

Devlin (St. John the Beloved Parish) also had herself quite the afternoon. She was a member of two relay teams, and she finished second to Johnson in the individual medley along with her showing in the back. She said the Raiders were feeling pretty confident coming into the weekend.

“It just showed in the pool, and I’m really proud of how I did and the team, too,” she said. “We just put our trust in each other, and just put it all in the pool and came out successful.”

The Raiders were headed to get lunch after the meet, with some sort of championship celebration to follow. Ellis said it is gratifying to see the players mature year to year, growing as people as well as swimmers, and the team is always supportive of each other.

“They do spend some time together,” Ellis said. “A lot of them are on the same club team. They get along. They cheer each other on. There’s such a good camaraderie and wanting goodness for the others on the team.”

It was a solid showing as well for Saint Mark’s as the Spartans continued their upward trend. Last year, the Spartans finished fourth, and in 2023 they were tied for 10th. Senior Rowan O’Donoghue led the way. She finished third in the 200 free and the 500 free, and she anchored by the freestyle relay teams for the Spartans. They finished third in the 200 free relay — the first event after the taxing 500 — and second in the 400 free relay. The other swimmers in the 200 free relay were Mia Potter, Ariana Procope and Nora Biddle. Potter, Nicolette Procope, Biddle and O’Donoghue swam the 400 free relay. Potter, a junior, was fourth in the 100 butterfly.

Padua’s Logan Bagley was second in the 100 back and third in the 100 freestyle. The Pandas finished ninth as a team. Archmere came in 16th.

Photos by Mike Lang.