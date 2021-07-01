Ursuline welcomes young adventure seekers for ‘Dino Day’

WILMINGTON — Ursuline Academy welcomed approximately 70 youngsters and their parents to campus on June 30 for its sixth annual Dino Day. The children enjoyed various dinosaur-related educational activities on the playground behind the lower school, mostly shaded from the sun on one of the hottest days of the year.

Jenna Jackson, the lower school admission specialist, said the first Dino Day attracted about 25 childrenm but it has grown in scope and popularity since then. Activities this year included a dinosaur fossil dig; freeing dinos frozen in ice eggs; a dinosaur library; water play; dino tic tac toe; an art station with dinosaur stamps, rubbings and activity sheets; puzzles; dominoes; a dino hunt in the garden beds; prehistoric bean bag toss; “dino-sorting”; and building dinosaur skeletons with assorted dry pasta.

All photos by Mike Lang.