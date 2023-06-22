WATCH: Interview with Deacon Matt Boyer on Religious Freedom Week; listen to latest Catholic Forum podcast

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from The Dialog, we will talk to local attorney and St. Ann Parish in Wilmington Deacon Matthew Boyer.

The annual observance of Religious Freedom Week takes place from June 22 – 29.

It begins with the feast day of Saints Thomas More and John Fisher, includes the Nativity of St. John the Baptist, and ends with the feast of Saints Peter and Paul.

Why is it necessary to remind American Catholics about our rights to religious freedom? What are some threats to our religious liberty? What should we do to assure that these rights are protected? We will find out from Deacon Matt Boyer.

Catholic Forum, a production of the Diocese of Wilmington’s Office of Communications, debuts each Thursday morning at 5:00 a.m. (Eastern) on YouTube, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music and iHeartRadio podcasts. And Saturday afternoons at 1:30 on Relevant Radio 640. @dioceseofwilm. @UsccbOrg #ReligiousFreedomWeek.

Check out full podcast below.