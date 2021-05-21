WATCH: Rev. Mr. Michael Preston to be ordained to priesthood May 22, 11 a.m.; ceremony will be livestreamed

Bishop Malooly, apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Wilmington, will ordain Rev. Mr. Michael Anthony Preston to the priesthood on Saturday, May 22, 11 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Church in Wilmington.

Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, attendance is by invitation only. The ceremony will be livestreamed on the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTube channel – www.YouTube.com/DioceseofWilm.

Father Preston’s first Mass will be May 23 at St. Teresa in Port Deposit. The following weekend, he will celebrate Mass at every active church in the parish: May 29, 4 p.m. at Good Shepherd and 7 p.m. at St. Agnes in Rising Sun. May 30 it will be 8 a.m. at St. Teresa, 10 a.m. at St. Agnes and noon at Good Shepherd. He is the first priest to be ordained in the diocese since Father Richard Jasper in 2017. He is a graduate of Seton Hall University and finished studies this academic year at St. Mary Seminary in Baltimore.