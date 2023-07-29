Youngsters flock to St. Matthew’s Parish for drone camp: Photo gallery

WOODCREST — It may have been the hottest week of the summer, but for a few dozen youngsters, the experience was quite cool.

Forty-five boys and girls between the ages of 7 through their mid-teens attended drone camp at St. Matthew’s Church in the Woodcrest section of Wilmington. They learned the rules of drone flight, participated in team drone races and spent time in a flight simulator flying different types of aircraft. Some donned virtual reality headsets, which offered even more flight-related activities.

On July 27, the group traveled to Dover to visit the Air Mobility Command at Dover Air Force Base.

“Turns out our flight simulator is better than their flight simulator,” said Father Michael Darcy, the pastor of St. Matthew’s and nearby Corpus Christi parishes.

The simulator, which is housed in one of the rooms of the former parish school, was a joint effort between parish maintenance man Joe Walls and Lt. Joe Fassano, a resident of the diocese who is entering the Air Force.

Father Darcy ran a space camp in 2002 when he was stationed at Holy Cross in Dover. He thought that would be it, but after moving to St. Matthew’s and Corpus Christi six years ago, he decided to begin summer camps at St. Matthew’s in the school building. Two religious-education camps have already been held, and another is scheduled for early August. A space camp is set for Aug. 10-14.

Judging from the enthusiasm among the youngsters, the drone camp was a big hit. Father Darcy certainly enjoyed himself.

“I’m a big kid,” he said.

All photos by Mike Lang.