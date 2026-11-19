Assisted suicide has surged in Austria by 267% in just three years, according to a new report. The 2026 annual report titled “Suicide and Suicide Prevention in Austria” revealed how the practice has soared since it first became legal in 2022.

In the first full year of the operation of law there were 54 deaths by assisted suicide, in which patients ingest a cocktail of lethal drugs, usually in the presence of a medical practitioner.

By 2024, the numbers of people choosing to die by assisted suicide had more than doubled to 112 and in 2025, the last year for which figures are available, the numbers of deaths by assisted suicide had shot up to 198 deaths, representing a 77% increase in a single year.

Austria has one of the most liberal assisted suicide laws of any country in the world. Lethal drugs are made accessible not only to patients who are terminally ill or considered to be suffering unbearably, but also to people who are mentally ill.

The Austrian bishops said in their Nov. 12 statement following the fall plenary that they “maintain — as they have always done — that human life must be protected until its natural end.”

Consequently, the bishops’ said, “the Church does not consider assisted suicide an acceptable option. It weakens the right to life, which is a fundamental value of our life together in society.”

— 22-year-old man without terminal illness killed by assisted suicide —

Among the non-terminally ill Austrians who asked for their life to be terminated by assisted suicide is Samuel Prinz-Reiterer, who died on his 22 birthday in 2026.

He had developed myalgic encephalomyelitis, also known as chronic fatigue syndrome, following a coronavirus infection. He complained that his condition left him immobile, exhausted and intolerant of light.

Alisdair Hungerford-Morgan, chief executive of Right to Life, a U.K.-based pro-life group opposed to assisted suicide and euthanasia, said in a Nov. 16 press release that the figures were “deeply alarming.”

“We are calling on Austria’s Health Minister, Korinna Schumann, to commission an urgent independent inquiry into the country’s assisted suicide law,” he said.

“The Minister should establish why deaths have risen so quickly and whether the law’s safeguards are protecting vulnerable people in practice.”

Gregory Jackson, head of research at Right to Life, said in the same press release that the law had created a “dangerous and poorly designed system” of assisted suicide.

— Bishops warn about manipulating information about assisted suicide —

In their statement, the Austrian bishops said that they “observe with concern that assisted suicide is increasingly being presented as a natural form of a so-called ‘dignified death,’ becoming ever more established within society and various institutions.”

Often, the bishops said, “this is accompanied by the use of manipulative language and one-sided information.”

Experts, the Austrian prelates underlined, “rightly point out that this undermines efforts toward suicide prevention. Assisted suicide is increasingly being framed as a viable option, while public awareness regarding access to hospice and palliative care remains, in some cases, inadequate.”

Yet, it is precisely these services that offer alternatives, the bishops said, “by listening to those affected, recognizing their hardships, providing new perspectives, and effectively alleviating pain and suffering.”

The Austrian report, published in November, reveals that assisted suicide now accounts for almost one in seven suicide deaths.

However, 1 in 3 female suicide deaths are by assisted suicide compared with 1 in 10 among men — a proportion the bishops called “striking.”

— Suicide rates spiking in Austria —

The report said that assisted suicide has done nothing to reduce the overall suicide rate but in fact corresponds with an increase in suicides in the period since assisted suicide was legalized, a trend it says has been acknowledged by the Austrian government.

Excluding assisted suicides, the rate has risen from 12.28 per 100,000 people in 2021 to 12.55 in 2025.

The proportion of deaths by assisted suicide among all suicide deaths stood at 14.6% compared to Hawaii at 13.07% and California at 10.71%, the second and third highest rates respectively.

The authors of the report also claimed that lethal drugs were sometimes dispensed without being used or returned.

The report also reveals that by 2025 Austria had the highest rate of assisted suicides of any country in the world. Once prescribed, there is no legal time limit in Austria within which the drugs must be taken. This means they could be in the intended recipient’s possession for years or even used by another person.

“It is unclear where they are stored or how it can be ensured that they are not accidentally consumed or consumed by third parties,” the report said.

In the report, Suicide Prevention Austria also criticized the poor availability of data “which makes a rigorous evaluation of the law difficult.”

No data is published about deaths of mentally ill patients or about complications which may have arisen during assisted suicide though, according to Right to Life, there have been reports of patients taking more than four hours to die.

The controversial law allowing assisted suicide took effect in Austria in 2022 despite opposition from the country’s Catholic bishops.

Austrian Archbishop Franz Lackner of Salzburg had warned at the time that the law presents “unacceptable flaws,” as reported by Vatican News.

The president of the Austrian bishops’ conference lamented that patients that apply for assisted suicide are only assessed by two doctors and not by an additional clinical psychologist or psychiatrist.