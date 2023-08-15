Catholic Charities of Diocese of Wilmington named by Delaware to provide legal immigration help to Afghans

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington has received a $49,474 contract from Delaware Health and Social Services (DHSS) to provide legal immigration assistance to eligible Afghan arrivals. To be eligible, the person must be from Afghanistan and have entered the U.S. on or after July 31, 2021, and meet certain criteria. The individual may not be an unaccompanied minor.

To assist with application for asylum and navigation of the immigration process, the scope of services that Catholic Charities will be providing includes basic legal orientation on immigration statuses and protections under the law, conducting seminars and training on relevant immigration-related legal assistance topics, assisting in the replacement or correction of immigration documents, interpretation services, translation of documents into a client’s preferred language, physically filling out relevant forms, and securing fee waivers for forms.

Other services offered are representing the client in legal immigration appointments, responding to inquiries from the US Department of State, and responding to inquiries from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The contract is effective from Aug. 10 through July 31, 2024.

Fritz Jones, executive director of Catholic Charities, ssaid “We are profoundly honored to receive this contract from Delaware Health and Social Services, which will enable us to provide essential support to Afghan asylum seekers and navigate the intricate immigration process, ensuring they find solace and new beginnings.”

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington is a faith-based social services organization, delivering critical direct care human services to more than 83,000 individuals and families residing in Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore. To learn more about Catholic Charities, please visit cdow.org/CatholicCharities.