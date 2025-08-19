Feast of the Assumption celebrated for the first time since reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Feast of the Assumption celebrated for the first time since reopening of...

PARIS — For the first time since its reopening in December 2024, Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris marked the feast of the Assumption with a solemn outdoor procession.

On Aug. 15, as many as 3,400 faithful filled the streets of the Île de la Cité, honoring the Virgin Mary in a tradition interrupted for five years by the cathedral’s post-fire restoration.

Until 2016, a popular river procession, with boats, took place on the Seine River on Aug. 15. In 2017, it was replaced by a walking procession in the cathedral district.

In the Jubilee Year, tourist visits inside the cathedral were suspended at midday on Aug. 14. At the beginning of the evening, the rector of the cathedral, Father Olivier Ribadeau Dumas, presided over a procession inside the cathedral, with the faithful carrying candles.

It included a veneration of the crown of thorns and an exit onto the cathedral square. There the rector solemnly read the text known as the “vow of Louis XIII,” by which the king of France officially consecrated the country to the Virgin Mary in 1638.

This historic text is the origin of the numerous processions in honor of Mary that take place in France during the vigil or on Aug. 15, which is a very popular French holiday. On Feb. 10, 1638, King Louis XIII signed this legislative text, previously submitted to the Parliament. He invited the French people to pray for France, especially on the feast of the Assumption and to participate in solemn processions in all parishes.