Gunmen abduct students in Nigerian Catholic school in worsening attacks on Christians

An unspecified number of students and teachers have been kidnapped from a Catholic school in central Nigeria, adding to a growing number of attacks on Christians in the West African nation.

The Catholic Diocese of Kontagora in Nigeria’s Niger state confirmed the kidnapping in a statement issued Nov. 21.

Signed by the diocesan secretary, Father Jatau Luka Joseph, the statement indicates that gunmen attacked St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary School in Papiri, in the Agwarra local government area, between 1 and 3 a.m. local time on Nov. 21.

The attackers abducted some students and teachers, and badly shot security personnel.

The diocese said it “strongly condemns the attack and expresses deep concern for the safety of the kidnapped children and their families.”

“Security agencies were immediately informed and have begun coordinated efforts to ensure the safe rescue and return of the victims.” Father Jatau said in the statement, assuring that the diocese “is actively collaborating with security operatives, community leaders, and government authorities.”

The diocese urged the public to remain calm, support security efforts, and continue praying for the safe and quick return of all those abducted.

The Christian Association of Nigeria also condemned the attack and expressed “deep concern for the safety of the kidnapped children and their families.”

“CAN also reaffirms our commitment to the protection of children and promises to provide further updates as verified information becomes available,” the statement said. “May the Lord grant quick release to those abducted and continue to protect his people from all dangers.”

Niger state’s Police Command said it had already deployed police to Papiri to ensure that the kidnapped students and teachers are freed.

“Police tactical units, military components and other security agencies have moved to the scene, combing the forests with a view to rescue the abducted students,” said Wasiu Abiodun, public relations officer for the police.

He said the goal is “to rescue the students unhurt.”

The Niger state kidnapping comes just five days after a similar attack in neighboring Kebbi state, where 25 girls were abducted from a government school. The vice principal of the school was killed during that attack.

On Nov. 19, attackers stormed Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku, killing three worshippers and abducting several others, including the pastor.

No group has taken responsibility for the string of attacks, but advocates now say strongly that what happens to Christians in Nigeria is genocide.

“Is there anyone who can say that there is no Christian genocide in Nigeria?” asked Emeka Umeagbalasi, director of the Catholic-inspired nongovernmental organization Intersociety.

“There is a deliberate plan to wipe out Christianity from Nigeria,” he told OSV News Nov. 21.

The latest Intersociety report revealed that an average of 32 Christians are killed in Nigeria every day. The report published in August indicates that as many as 7,000 Christians were massacred across Nigeria in the first 220 days of 2025.

It said at least 185,000 people, including 125,000 Christians and 60,000 moderate Muslims had been killed in Nigeria since 2009.

The report, which covers the period from 2010 to October 2025, details the destruction of 19,100 churches and the seizure of 1,100 Christian communities by Islamic extremist forces allegedly protected by the government.

The NGO also issued an updated version, indicating that between Oct. 28 and Nov. 17, 113 Christians were killed in Nigeria and 135 others were abducted, according to Umeagbalasi.

The report also highlights a pattern of targeting spiritual leaders, with 600 clerics abducted and dozens more killed or missing.

“I just don’t know what to say anymore after this latest kidnapping attack in Niger State, Nigeria, at St. Mary’s Catholic School,” Sean Nelson, senior counsel of ADF International Christian advocacy group, said on X on Nov. 21.

“The terrorists want to destroy the futures of a generation of young girls & boys. They want to destroy Christians,” he said. “They are enemies of civilization,” he concluded.

Nigeria returned to the U.S. list of countries of “particular concern” over Christian persecution with President Donald Trump announcing the designation Oct. 31 to protect Christianity, which he said was “facing an existential threat in Nigeria.”

He also threatened to halt all aid to Nigeria and launch military action if the government fails to stop the killings. He later instructed the Department of Defense, which he has nicknamed Department of War, to prepare for possible “action” — a move that brought mixed reactions from church leaders in Nigeria.