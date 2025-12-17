Haitian Catholics persevere with faith, courage amid adversity in U.S. and in troubled homeland

WASHINGTON — Cardinal Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States, acknowledged “the struggle” that is Haiti’s “reality,” but he assured an estimated 5,000 Haitian Catholics gathered in Washington that Mary “walks with us in our struggles” as a mother.

The cardinal, who was apostolic nuncio in Haiti from 1995 until 1999, celebrated the Mass for the annual Haitian Catholic Community Pilgrimage to the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington Dec. 6.

Haitian Catholics from across the United States and Canada filled the largest Catholic church in North America for the pilgrimage marking the Jubilee Year of Hope.

Speaking in Creole, French and English during his homily, Cardinal Pierre praised Haitian Catholics, noting their perseverance in faith, their devotion to Mary and their courage in the face of adversity.

“We know the struggle still marks our reality today, the violence many of your families have witnessed, the instability in the Caribbean region, the wounds that come from poverty, migration and natural disasters,” the cardinal said.

But he pointed to how Mary believed God’s promise, and gave birth to Jesus who brought salvation to the world.

Mary, he said, “walks with us in our struggles, not as a distant figure, but as a mother. She accompanies us in the battle and reminds us that hope is stronger than fear.”

The cardinal noted how Pope Leo XIV’s maternal grandfather of mixed race was born on the island of Hispaniola, where Haiti and the Dominican Republic are located. “I hope this is a special reminder of your bond with the pope and with the entire Catholic family,” he said.

Cardinal Pierre reflected on that day’s Gospel reading, which described how the angel Gabriel announced to Mary that she would give birth to Jesus, and he said the angel’s words, “Do not be afraid,” are “God’s words for us today, especially for those whose families face insecurity and who live with uncertainty about the future.”

Haiti, the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, has been plagued by waves of gang violence and instability in recent years. In the United States, the Department of Homeland Security in September terminated Temporary Protective Status for Haitian immigrants who had resettled in the United States in 2010 following a devastating earthquake in their country.

In June, the Trump administration announced a travel ban and restrictions against 19 countries including Haiti, and DHS in recent weeks announced a pause in processing immigration applications for people from those countries.

Noting that “today is not only a moment to remember the trials facing your beloved homeland, though those sufferings are real and remain close to our hearts,” Cardinal Pierre said the Dec. 8 feast of the Immaculate Conception offered a reminder that “God is with us.”

The cardinal said that something else that the angel Gabriel said to Mary — “Nothing will be impossible to God” — offers hope to Haitians and their families and their homeland, and “for the Church and for each of us.”

“Mary believed that promise. She trusted in it, and because of her trust, the world was changed,” he said.

Concluding his homily, Cardinal Pierre encouraged Haitian Catholics to ask Mary to help them receive “the grace of a new hope, the hope that comes from knowing that God is at work, that Christ is with us, and that nothing will be impossible to God. … May Mary, pure mother of hope intercede for us, protect your families, strengthen your homeland and lead us all closer to your Son, Jesus Christ our Lord.”

The Mass began with joyful singing led by a Haitian Catholic choir, as a boy and a girl carrying flowers led a procession down the basilica’s main aisle, followed by adults carrying banners with images of Mary including Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Haiti’s patron saint, and other adults carrying small flags from their native country.

The bishops concelebrating the Mass with Cardinal Pierre included Cardinal Robert W. McElroy of Washington; Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio of the U.S. Archdiocese for the Military Services; Bishop Jacques Fabre-Jeune of Charleston, South Carolina, the first Haitian-born bishop to lead a diocese in the United States; Bishop Robert J. Brennan of Brooklyn, New York; Bishop Pierre-André Dumas of Anse-à-Veau-Miragoâne, Haiti; Auxiliary Bishop Wismick Jean-Charles of Port-au-Prince, Haiti; and Washington Auxiliary Bishop Evelio Menjivar. About 50 priests also concelebrated the Mass.

Lionel Delatour, the ambassador of the Republic of Haiti to the United States, was among the people attending the Mass.

Offering a greeting to the pilgrims, Cardinal McElroy noted that he had been looking forward to the Mass. “Many people have told me this is the most joyous Mass that takes place in the shrine in the whole of the year, and I can see that that is true,” he said.

The cardinal also praised the faith and hope of Haitian communities in the United States and in Haiti.

“For us as Christians, hope is not the belief that everything always comes out all right. Hope for us as believers is the understanding that in our moments of greatest suffering, God will find a way to stand by our side and accompany us through. That is true Christian hope,” Cardinal McElroy said.

Washington’s archbishop — who has spoken out against the U.S. government’s policy of mass deportation of immigrants who are in the country without documents — said the suffering Christ stands with immigrants in their hardships.

“All of us who know what is in your hearts, and the beauty of your lives, how you come here to this country to contribute, and to be one with the fabric of the United States. All of us join with you and embrace you and will be there for you in every way possible,” the cardinal said.

Also welcoming the pilgrims was Msgr. Walter Rossi, the national shrine’s rector, who greeted them in Creole, and then said in English, “Let us lift up our beloved Haiti, and all your friends and family at home who are going through such a difficult time with gang violence as well as political instability.”

Noting “the new immigration policies which may affect you and your families,” the priest said, “We stand with you, and we love you.”

Mary is “the mother of hope,” Msgr. Rossi said, adding, “May the power of hope fill your life this day and every day.”

The Mass was preceded by a Holy Hour, that included reverent silence and joyful singing, as Haitian priests led a Eucharistic procession through the basilica. After the Holy Hour, Bishop Fabre-Jeune — who is a member of the Scalabrinian Fathers religious order and serves as the liaison of the Haitian Apostolate in the United States — spoke briefly to the pilgrims, encouraging them to rely on their faith.

“We are going to build a new nation, and it’s going to start with us,” he said.

The offertory procession at the Mass included women wearing light blue gowns, who swayed as they carried baskets with fruit including grapes, oranges, bananas and pineapples.

During the intercessions, a prayer was offered for young people, that they might grow in wisdom, grace and faith, and navigate the journey to adulthood following the example of Mary by being open to God’s plan.

In an interview before the Mass, Bishop Jean-Charles, a member of the Montfort Missionaries religious order, said the people of Haiti have a strong faith in God and devotion to the Virgin Mary.

The situation in Haiti now “is very challenging because of the violence and insecurity,” he told the Catholic Standard, Washington’s archdiocesan news outlet. “The good news is, the church stays with the people. … The people feel the church is with them. They are not alone. That keeps them moving forward.”