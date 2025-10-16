Just and lasting peace possible through establishment of Palestinian state, patriarchs say

Patriarchs and heads of the churches in Jerusalem said in a joint Oct. 14 statement they “rejoice at the recent enactment of the ceasefire in Gaza, and the release of those held captive,” which they hailed as “auspicious moment,” noting “the work of peacebuilding has only just begun.”

Recognizing “the enormous efforts of all those in the international community who worked relentlessly to accomplish this major achievement,” they said they “hope and trust that this first stage of the ceasefire truly signals the end of the Gaza War, and that any further disagreements between the parties will be resolved through negotiation and mediation, applying the utmost restraint, rather than the resumption of hostilities.”

The truce, commentators say, is fragile in the Middle East after the signing ceremony in Egypt Oct. 13, where President Donald Trump said that “phase two has started” of a peace deal between Israel and Hamas.

Easing some of the biggest tensions, Israel received the remains of two more hostages Oct. 15, hours after the Israeli military said that one of the bodies previously turned over was not that of a hostage, The Associated Press reported.

As part of the deal, four bodies of hostages were handed over by Hamas on Oct. 14, following four on Oct. 13 as Israel has been awaiting the return of the bodies of 28 hostages.

The Gaza Health Ministry said the total number of 90 bodies were returned to Gaza for burial, with a forensics team examining the remains saying they showed signs of mistreatment, AP reported.

The patriarchs for their part said that “our region as a whole has suffered long enough” and now “is clearly the time to embark upon the very long pathway of healing and reconciliation that is so profoundly needed between Palestinians and Israelis.”

Church leaders of the Holy Land underlined an “impressive global mobilization” with the Sharm el-Sheikh peace summit that “will soon materialize into a wide-scale humanitarian operation” for Palestinians in Gaza “that continue to suffer displacement, death, injuries, hunger, and loss of livelihood.”

They said that “food, clean water, fuel, and medical supplies,” are urgently needed along with “temporary shelters and medical facilities,” before “the massive clearing and rebuilding of destroyed homes, businesses, and civilian infrastructure” starts.

The patriarchs and heads of churches expressed their concern for continuous violence in the West Bank “in connection with settlement expansions there.”

“We therefore appeal to the concerned parties and the international community as a whole to widen the scope of the current negotiations to include an end of the Occupation of both the West Bank and Gaza, leading to the establishment of a Palestinian state living side-by-side in peace with the present State of Israel.”

“Only in this way,” the patriarchs said, “will a just and lasting peace be truly established in the Holy Land and throughout the larger Middle East.”

The patriarch extended their words of encouragement to the three Christian communities in Gaza — the Holy Family Parish, St. Porphyrios Greek Orthodox Church, and those serving at al-Ahli Anglican Hospital.

“Your perseverance in faith amidst the immeasurable hardships of the past two years has served as a shining example for us all,” assuring prayers and support.

They asked that God shepherd the region “toward that golden age of peace so long envisioned by the prophets and sages of old” and for which “our Lord Jesus Christ himself gave up his own life, rising to new life beyond the grave.”