Local parishioners offer a pilgrim persective as they visit holy places in Portugal, Spain and France (with special guest) — Photo gallery

To be a pilgrim is to be a traveler, an explorer, an adventurer.

To go on a religious pilgrimage is a unique experience that can stretch us and help us grow in faith and gratitude.

We don’t all travel lightly. We don’t all travel well. Yet, we all share a yearning to experience something greater than ourselves in a world beyond our own backyards.

That’s why I love a pilgrimage – because it can bring us closer to God through the experiences of faith in a foreign land where elements of our beliefs come alive in a different way.

We discover our world, more about ourselves, the roots of our religion and our church, and stories of people with tremendous faith —- in what are now holy places. We also experience the people that surround and accompany us in the adventure. The journey becomes, at its core, a spiritual expedition, a transformative sacred journey.

So many intentions, moved by the Spirit

“I was honored to carry so many prayer requests and intentions. Visiting holy sites and praying for those at the right place, I was moved by the Spirit, said Marie Dennison, with her husband, Ron.

While Dennisons had been on multiple pilgrimages, most of the 30 parishioners had not.

“It was not only a blessing, but a once in a lifetime experience,” said 85-year-old Carol Palmai, a first-time pilgrim.

Palmai’s two daughters surprised her by joining their mother on the trip.

“For my sister, my mom and me, being on the pilgrimage together was truly a gift: to pray on holy ground and immerse ourselves in the magnificent beauty and sacredness of the Churches and Cathedrals. It made for a deeply meaningful journey and memories we will treasure forever,” said Mary Lee Walls.

“Praying the rosary with people from all over the world in multiple languages simultaneously made me realize the perpetual nature of the miracles at Fatima and Lourdes,” said her sister, Liz Nally. “Millions of people yearly visit these sacred places to find hope and healing; witnessing and feeling the power of prayer in these places deepened my faith and desire to pray the rosary more often.”

Visiting three countries in 10-days meant a pretty rigorous travel schedule, with crack-of-dawn breakfast boxes on a bus. But the destinations made the journey worth it.

“I was so happy to see throngs of young people including so many young priests and religious sisters. It gave me hope for the future of our faith,” said pilgrim Tricia Supic.

And as with most pilgrimages, the unexpected happens.

“When we planned our pilgrimage to Lourdes, we had no idea Pope Leo would be visiting – so it was a wonderful surprise and unexpected blessing,” said Denise Bell, the parish travel agent who planned the pilgrimage. “Seeing him and his motorcade pass right in front of our hotel surrounded by joyful pilgrims from around the world was an experience I will always cherish.”

First-time pilgrims, Debra and John Stewart, were in constant awe.

“Watching the Pope pass through the lighted sanctuary of Lourdes and pray at the grotto was heavenly and spiritually rewarding.”

As was the rosary procession, said first-time pilgrim Iris Perez.

“The Pope walked the Rosary Walk himself, which showed his humility and that inspired me. It reminded me of one of Our Lady’s greatest virtues, that of humility.”

“Seeing Pope Leo within 10-feet and attending his Papal Mass were beyond our wildest expectations,” said Jim and Sylvie Doyle.

Even for an experienced pilgrim, like Theresa Chester, this one was different.

“Lourdes was unlike anything I could have imagined. Seeing the Pope and going to the Papal Mass made my visit an unforgettable experience.”

Parochial Vicar Father Joseph Dovari, called the pilgrimage a deeply moving and unforgettable experience he will carry in his heart for many years to come. Father Dovari concelebrated the Papal Mass with Pope Leo, calling the entirety of the experience one of his most extraordinary moments as a priest.

“Standing among so many people united in prayer, I felt deeply the beauty and universality of our Catholic faith. We came from different countries and cultures, but we were one family around the altar of the Lord and under the loving care of our Mother Mary. These are sacred places where Our Blessed Mother continues to draw people closer to her Son.

“I went in search of a spiritual experience. What I received were numerous spiritual experiences. Thanks be to God!” said first-time pilgrim Theresa Orhelein.

“I returned from Fatima and Lourdes with a renewed conviction that a pilgrimage is not simply a journey to a holy place,” said Father Dovari. “It is a journey of the heart.”

Cathy Rossi is a Dialog correspondent and parishioner at St. Ann in Bethany Beach