Rosary can change the world, pontifical charity ‘Aid to the Church in Need’ urges before a million children pray

This October, over a million children around the world will lift their voices in prayer as pontifical charity Aid to the Church in Need marks the 20th anniversary of its One Million Children Praying the Rosary campaign. What began in 2005 as a small gathering in Venezuela has grown into a global movement reaching across every continent.

Cardinal Mauro Piacenza, ACN International president, described the campaign as a response to “a world wounded by division, conflict, and suffering.” He said the rosary “is neither a dry nor repetitive practice, but rather a gentle and strong path that leads us to the heart of the Gospel.”

He urged families to invite children to pray “so that the entire world may be embraced by this crown of light,” and added: “Let us pray together that the bonds of ecclesial communion, both affective and effective, may be strengthened, and that the Holy Spirit may awaken in the hearts of the young a sincere desire for holiness.”

The inspiration for the campaign comes from a saying attributed to St. Padre Pio: “When a million children pray the Rosary, the world will change.” That vision first came alive in Caracas in 2005, when a group of children gathered in a chapel to pray together.

The effort has grown steadily. In 2023, for the first time, the number of officially registered participants surpassed one million. That milestone was repeated in 2024, and ACN leaders believe it marks the beginning of a “tidal wave of prayer” spreading across time zones and cultures.

Support for the initiative has poured in from around the globe. In Pakistan, Zohaib Haroon, secretary for the Diocese of Faisalabad, wrote: “We truly believe that prayer, especially the Rosary, remains our most powerful spiritual weapon for peace, unity, and the protection of innocent lives.” He said schools, parishes and catechetical centers would be mobilized to join the effort.

In India, Bishop Theodore Mascarenhas of Daltonganj called the invitation to prayer “prophetic and profoundly necessary.”

From the Amazon in Ecuador, Bishop Adalberto Jiménez of Ubaba, said his people would gather “from our jungles and rivers, our schools and chapels, with hope for the future of the world, which we place in Mary’s hands.”

African bishops also underlined the urgency. Bishop Leopoldo Ndakalako of Menongue, Angola, described the campaign as “a great, unique and opportune initiative, especially at this time in history.”

Bishop Bruno Ateba of Maroua-Mokolo, Cameroon, warned that terrorism and hatred “are gaining ground, and the number of people in distress is increasing all the time. Our help is in the name of the Lord, who made heaven and earth.”

From Asia, Father Yakobus Warata, Redemptorist provincial in Indonesia, said the event is a reminder that Christian action must be rooted in prayer.

“In a time marked by growing violence, division, and suffering, our response must be grounded not only in action, but also in deep and united prayer. We are convinced that the innocent prayer of children has a unique power to touch the heart of God and to call down peace upon our troubled world.”

In Sri Lanka, Father Shelton Dias expressed his conviction in even simpler words: “The power of the Rosary can change the world. Nothing can overcome the power of prayer.”

Father Anton Lässer of ACN agreed: “The prayers of children have a special power before God — a power that can breach walls, heal wounds, and bring light into the darkness,” he said. This year, he added, the campaign takes on additional meaning within the church’s Jubilee of Hope. “The Rosary is and always will be a tried and trusted way of hope for peace — a path we are currently walking with great faith.”

In 2025, the charity is once again inviting parishes, schools, families and Catholic movements to pray the Rosary during the first week of October, with special emphasis on Oct. 7, the feast of Our Lady of the Rosary. Anyone may participate, but groups are encouraged to register online so that organizers can measure the scale of involvement.

To help families and catechists, ACN has prepared resources in multiple languages — including meditations, prayer cards and colorful illustrations designed for children. The materials can be downloaded free of charge from the campaign’s website, giving communities around the world a way to pray together using the same texts and images.

Organizers stress that the campaign is not only about numbers. Its deeper goal is to nurture a culture of prayer among young people and to give them a tool they can carry throughout life.

“Children, too, are protagonists in the life of faith,” Bishop Mascarenhas said, “capable of interceding powerfully for peace and reconciliation.”

Cardinal Piacenza echoed this hope. “In an age when prayerful silence is too often drowned out by the noise of the world,” he said, “the Rosary offers an oasis of contemplation.” He added that children’s voices raised in prayer can help heal divisions and inspire unity, not only within the church but across nations.