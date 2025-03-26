Short lived ceasefire in Gaza will have ‘dire consequences’ for civil society’s future

WASHINGTON — Ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas will have “dire consequences” for civil society’s future and is likely to worsen the region’s tensions for another generation, Bishop A. Elias Zaidan, chair of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace, said in a statement following the breakdown of a ceasefire agreement in the Holy Land.

On March 18, Israel resumed strikes across Gaza against Hamas. The Hamas-run Health Ministry announced March 24 the deaths of more than 65 Palestinians over the past day, including women and children, adding to the 50,000 Palestinians killed by the conflict. Women, children and older people account for just over half of identified victims.

Hamas’ brutal attack on southern Israeli communities on Oct. 7, 2023, killed 1,200 Israelis, with over 250 taken hostage, igniting the Israel-Hamas war. The renewed hostilities between Israel and Hamas following the collapse of ceasefire brokered in January interrupted the transfer of the remaining 59 hostages held by Hamas, only 24 of whom are believed to be still alive.

“I am deeply saddened that the ceasefire in Gaza, which had been implemented in January and carried with it the hope that this deadly conflict would end, has broken down, and that violence has resumed with horrible consequences,” Bishop Zaidan said in his March 25 statement. “I am also deeply saddened that there are still Israeli hostages in the hands of Hamas.”

The bishop of the Maronite Eparchy of Our Lady of Lebanon of Los Angeles also called on the U.S. “and all parties involved in the negotiations” to work for the release of the remaining hostages and to restore a ceasefire to prevent further lives being lost.

“The further devastation of Gaza will have dire implications for any future civil society development in the region and will likely exacerbate existing tensions for another generation,” he said.

Bishop Zaidan cited Pope Francis’ statement, during his time in Gemelli Hospital, where the Holy Father said, “While war only devastates communities and the environment, without offering solutions to conflicts, diplomacy and international organizations are in need of new vitality.”

Bishop Zaidan said, “I urge the United States, the European Union, and regional partners, as well as aid organizations, to assist actively in forging the local bonds of human solidarity that will lay the foundation for a lasting peace in the region.”

“I take this opportunity, even in the midst of this disappointing development, to reiterate our longstanding support for Israel and Palestine to live side by side as regional partners, working jointly for the development and prosperity of all peoples living in the lands of our Lord’s life, death, and glorious resurrection,” he said. “During this Lenten season, as we strive for an ever-deeper conversion, I invite all people of faith to pray for peace in the Holy Land.”