The Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith creates tribunal for trial for artist and former Jesuit Father Marko Rupnik

The Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith creates tribunal for trial...

ROME — The canonical trial against Slovenian Father Marko Rupnik — a prominent artist and former Jesuit accused of spiritually and sexually abusing women for decades — is being prepared, the Vatican’s doctrinal chief said.

The Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith has gathered, organized and studied material relating to its investigation into the priest and “now must create a tribunal for a trial,” Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, dicastery prefect, told reporters on the sidelines of a book presentation March 21.

“Now a tribunal must be found,” the cardinal said. Although a shortlist of candidates to serve on the panel has been formed, “you must find judges that have certain characteristics for something very mediatic like this.”

The cardinal said that the dicastery has begun approaching potential judges, but they are currently in the phase of considering whether to accept the role.

“Then they, who will be people external to the dicastery, will do their work and conclude,” he said.

Father Marko Rupnik, a well-known priest and artist, has been accused of sexually, spiritually and psychologically abusing more than 20 women — many of them members of a religious community he co-founded — over a span of four decades.

Despite initial dismissal of the case due to the statute of limitations, Pope Francis later authorized a formal investigation amid public outcry and allegations of institutional cover-up.

While a working group at the Vatican is examining how to define and prosecute “spiritual abuse” under canon law, Cardinal Fernández told reporters that it is still unclear when norms will be developed out of the working group’s proposals.