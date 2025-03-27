Archmere Academy freshmen enjoy big day in softball win over MOT Charter: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT — New faces paid dividends for the Archmere softball team in their season opener on March 26. Freshman Ava Milewski pitched a two-hitter with eight strikeouts, and classmate Juliet Polsky went three for three and drove in four runs in a 13-2 five-inning victory over MOT Charter.

Both of the Mustangs’ hits came in the first inning, when they took a 1-0 lead on a run-scoring single by Natalie Flowers. But the Auks’ bats overwhelmed MOT; they scored all of their runs in the first three innings.

In the bottom of the first, Meredith Finger reached on an error and stole second. She scored on a single by Maya Grande. The Auks scored the other three runs in the first with two outs. Juliet Polsky (St. Anthony of Padua Parish) drove in Grande with a double, and she scored on a single by Madison Evans, who would come around on a throwing error.

Milewski (St. Ann Parish) retired the side in order in the second, although she allowed a run in the third on walks. But the Auks kept adding to their lead. Two of their four runs in the second were the result of a walk to Cassidy Fanning and a home run to left-center by Carly Polsky. Juliet Polsky, Carly’s younger sister, knocked in the other two with a single.

Archmere added another five in the third. The Polsky sisters, Grande and Milewski all had run-scoring hits.

Grande finished with two hits, two runs scored and two RBI. Carly Polsky had two hits, two runs scored and drove in three. Archmere (1-0) stays home for a 3:45 p.m. game against Wilmington Charter on Friday.

Brooke Morrison scored both runs for MOT Charter, reaching base on a single and a walk. The Mustangs fell to 0-1 and battle Delaware Military at home on Thursday at 4 p.m.

