Catholic high school basketball teams from Diocese of Wilmington get going post-Christmas

The slowest week of the winter sports season includes a few basketball games later in the week. St. Elizabeth hosts the Viking Invitational, with the girls taking center stage Thursday and Friday, and the boys getting Saturday and Sunday. Ursuline represents Delaware at the Governor’s Challenge in Salisbury, Md., on Sunday.
Information about tickets and schedule changes is available at www.websites4sports.com. Dates and times are always subject to change.
Boys
Basketball
Salesianum (1-4) at St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.), 4 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 29
Bishop Loughlin (N.Y.) at St. Elizabeth (2-1), Viking Invitational, 7 p.m.
Girls
Basketball
Friday, Dec. 27
Bishop Loughlin (N.Y.) vs. Saint Mark’s (3-2), 10 a.m. at the Viking Invitational, St. E Center
Our Lady of Mercy (N.J.) at St. Elizabeth (2-3), 5:30 p.m. at the Viking Invitational
West Chester East (Pa.) vs. Archmere (2-2), 7 p.m. at the Viking Invitational, St. E Center
Saturday, Dec. 28
Saint Mark’s vs. TBA at the Viking Invitational
Archmere vs. TBA at the Viking Invitational
TBA at St. Elizabeth at the Viking Invitational
Sunday, Dec. 29
Ursuline (3-1) vs. McDonogh (Md.), 3:15 p.m. at the Governor’s Challenge, Salisbury, Md.