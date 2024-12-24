Catholic high school basketball teams from Diocese of Wilmington get going post-Christmas

The slowest week of the winter sports season includes a few basketball games later in the week. St. Elizabeth hosts the Viking Invitational, with the girls taking center stage Thursday and Friday, and the boys getting Saturday and Sunday. Ursuline represents Delaware at the Governor’s Challenge in Salisbury, Md., on Sunday.

Information about tickets and schedule changes is available at www.websites4sports.com. Dates and times are always subject to change.

Boys

Basketball

Friday, Dec. 27

Salesianum (1-4) at St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.), 4 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 29

Bishop Loughlin (N.Y.) at St. Elizabeth (2-1), Viking Invitational, 7 p.m.

Girls

Basketball

Friday, Dec. 27

Bishop Loughlin (N.Y.) vs. Saint Mark’s (3-2), 10 a.m. at the Viking Invitational, St. E Center

Our Lady of Mercy (N.J.) at St. Elizabeth (2-3), 5:30 p.m. at the Viking Invitational

West Chester East (Pa.) vs. Archmere (2-2), 7 p.m. at the Viking Invitational, St. E Center

Saturday, Dec. 28

Saint Mark’s vs. TBA at the Viking Invitational

Archmere vs. TBA at the Viking Invitational

TBA at St. Elizabeth at the Viking Invitational

Sunday, Dec. 29

Ursuline (3-1) vs. McDonogh (Md.), 3:15 p.m. at the Governor’s Challenge, Salisbury, Md.