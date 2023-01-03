Catholic high school sports teams get back to business after holidays

School is back in session, and with the new year comes the return to regular programming, at least from the high school sports front. That means that, with a few exceptions, high school basketball will return to in-state opponents, and wrestling dual meets will become more common.

There are a few big games this week to get fans excited in the middle of the basketball season, and all four of the Catholic high school wrestling teams will take part in a big tournament this weekend. Indoor track teams will be doing some traveling over the weekend.

Boys

Basketball

Tuesday

St. Elizabeth (3-4) at Wilmington Charter (0-3), 5 p.m.

Archmere (1-1) at Brandywine (0-5), 5:15 p.m.

Thursday

Ss. Peter and Paul (2-4) at Salisbury Christian, 6 p.m.

Caravel (4-2) at Archmere, 6:15 p.m.

Friday

St. Elizabeth at Salesianum (4-3), 7:30 p.m. Expect a capacity crowd at Salesianum for this Friday night showdown between old rivals. Both teams are hovering around the .500 mark, but the Vikings and Sals have tested themselves against some tough competition. The teams always seem to engage in spirited battles against each other.

Saturday

Tatnall (5-1) at Archmere, 12:15 p.m. The Auks are just getting going this season, and they host a Hornets team off to a flying start. Isaiah Sales and Caleb Starks have been the go-to scorers for Tatnall, while Archmere junior Matt McCarthy has been the Auks’ leading scorer in their first two games.

Saint Mark’s (3-3) at Laurel (2-2), 1:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Wednesday

First State Military (3-1) at Archmere (0-0), 4 p.m.

Conrad (1-2) at St. Elizabeth (0-0), 6 p.m.

Friday-Saturday

Archmere, Saint Mark’s, Salesianum and St. Elizabeth at Delcastle Invitational, 3 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday

Girls

Basketball

Tuesday

Padua (1-5) at A.I. DuPont (5-1), 6:15 p.m.

Delcastle (2-4) at Saint Mark’s (6-1), 7:15 p.m.

Thursday

Ss. Peter and Paul (3-1) at Salisbury Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Ursuline (8-0) at St. Elizabeth (2-3), 6:30 p.m. The Vikings host the Raiders in a game that was postponed from before the holidays. St. Elizabeth relies on the veteran presence of Farrah White, Sydney Hilliard and Ericka Huggins, while Ursuline’s youth movement includes a pair of eighth-graders, Taylor Brown and Jezelle Banks, in the starting lineup.

Friday

Padua vs. MOT Charter (3-3), 4 p.m. at Wilmington Friends in the Quaker Classic

Saint Mark’s at Tower Hill (4-1), 7 p.m. A pair of teams that feature multiple scoring options battle in prime time in cozy Weaver Gymnasium.

Saturday

Padua vs. either William Penn or Wilmington Friends, time to be announced, at Wilmington Friends in the Quaker Classic

Sunday

Ursuline vs. Neumann-Goretti (Pa.), 6:30 p.m. at Jefferson University in the Blue Star High School Showcase

Swimming (co-ed unless noted)

Wednesday

Caesar Rodney (3-0 boys, 2-1 girls) vs. Salesianum (2-0)/Padua (1-1), 3 p.m. at the Fraim Boys and Girls Club

Thursday

St. Mary’s and St. Vincent Pallotti vs. Ss. Peter and Paul (1-3), 3:15 p.m. at the Easton Family YMCA (boys only)

Conrad (2-1 boys, 1-1 girls) vs. Saint Mark’s (2-0 boys, 2-0 girls), 7 p.m. at McKean High School

Friday

Salesianum vs. Father Judge, 3:30 p.m. at Carl Sandberg Middle School, Levittown, Pa. (boys only)

Saint Mark’s at St. Andrew’s (2-0 boys, 0-2 girls), 4 p.m.

Saturday

Newark Charter (1-0 boys, 1-0 girls) vs. Salesianum/Ursuline (1-0), 4 p.m. at McKean High School

Indoor track

Saturday

Archmere, Salesianum and Padua at the Hispanic Games, New Balance Track and Field, New York

Sunday

Saint Mark’s, St. Elizabeth, Padua and Ursuline at the Collegeville High School Invitational, 9 a.m. at Ursinus College (Pa.)