Catholic high school sports teams get back to business after holidays

School is back in session, and with the new year comes the return to regular programming, at least from the high school sports front. That means that, with a few exceptions, high school basketball will return to in-state opponents, and wrestling dual meets will become more common.
There are a few big games this week to get fans excited in the middle of the basketball season, and all four of the Catholic high school wrestling teams will take part in a big tournament this weekend. Indoor track teams will be doing some traveling over the weekend.
Boys
Basketball
St. Elizabeth (3-4) at Wilmington Charter (0-3), 5 p.m.
Archmere (1-1) at Brandywine (0-5), 5:15 p.m.
Thursday
Ss. Peter and Paul (2-4) at Salisbury Christian, 6 p.m.
Caravel (4-2) at Archmere, 6:15 p.m.
Friday
St. Elizabeth at Salesianum (4-3), 7:30 p.m. Expect a capacity crowd at Salesianum for this Friday night showdown between old rivals. Both teams are hovering around the .500 mark, but the Vikings and Sals have tested themselves against some tough competition. The teams always seem to engage in spirited battles against each other.
Saturday
Tatnall (5-1) at Archmere, 12:15 p.m. The Auks are just getting going this season, and they host a Hornets team off to a flying start. Isaiah Sales and Caleb Starks have been the go-to scorers for Tatnall, while Archmere junior Matt McCarthy has been the Auks’ leading scorer in their first two games.
Saint Mark’s (3-3) at Laurel (2-2), 1:15 p.m.
Wrestling
First State Military (3-1) at Archmere (0-0), 4 p.m.
Conrad (1-2) at St. Elizabeth (0-0), 6 p.m.
Friday-Saturday
Archmere, Saint Mark’s, Salesianum and St. Elizabeth at Delcastle Invitational, 3 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday
Girls
Basketball
Padua (1-5) at A.I. DuPont (5-1), 6:15 p.m.
Delcastle (2-4) at Saint Mark’s (6-1), 7:15 p.m.
Thursday
Ss. Peter and Paul (3-1) at Salisbury Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Ursuline (8-0) at St. Elizabeth (2-3), 6:30 p.m. The Vikings host the Raiders in a game that was postponed from before the holidays. St. Elizabeth relies on the veteran presence of Farrah White, Sydney Hilliard and Ericka Huggins, while Ursuline’s youth movement includes a pair of eighth-graders, Taylor Brown and Jezelle Banks, in the starting lineup.
Friday
Padua vs. MOT Charter (3-3), 4 p.m. at Wilmington Friends in the Quaker Classic
Saint Mark’s at Tower Hill (4-1), 7 p.m. A pair of teams that feature multiple scoring options battle in prime time in cozy Weaver Gymnasium.
Saturday
Padua vs. either William Penn or Wilmington Friends, time to be announced, at Wilmington Friends in the Quaker Classic
Sunday
Ursuline vs. Neumann-Goretti (Pa.), 6:30 p.m. at Jefferson University in the Blue Star High School Showcase
Swimming (co-ed unless noted)
Caesar Rodney (3-0 boys, 2-1 girls) vs. Salesianum (2-0)/Padua (1-1), 3 p.m. at the Fraim Boys and Girls Club
Thursday
St. Mary’s and St. Vincent Pallotti vs. Ss. Peter and Paul (1-3), 3:15 p.m. at the Easton Family YMCA (boys only)
Conrad (2-1 boys, 1-1 girls) vs. Saint Mark’s (2-0 boys, 2-0 girls), 7 p.m. at McKean High School
Friday
Salesianum vs. Father Judge, 3:30 p.m. at Carl Sandberg Middle School, Levittown, Pa. (boys only)
Saint Mark’s at St. Andrew’s (2-0 boys, 0-2 girls), 4 p.m.
Saturday
Newark Charter (1-0 boys, 1-0 girls) vs. Salesianum/Ursuline (1-0), 4 p.m. at McKean High School
Indoor track
Archmere, Salesianum and Padua at the Hispanic Games, New Balance Track and Field, New York
Sunday
Saint Mark’s, St. Elizabeth, Padua and Ursuline at the Collegeville High School Invitational, 9 a.m. at Ursinus College (Pa.)