Catholic Youth Ministry accepting registrations for fall sports

WILMINGTON — Catholic Youth Ministry is gearing up for another year of sports for those in grades 2-12. Registration is now open for young people in a variety of sports.

CYM athletics, according to the Office of Youth and Young Adult Ministry, offers the benefits of participation “while promoting and fostering environments conducive to positive Christian attitudes and healthy physical play.”

For the fall, CYM offers the following: coed flag football for grades 2-4; tackle football for boys grades 4-8; coed soccer for grades 3-8; girls volleyball for grades 4-12; coed cross country for grades 3-8; and cheerleading for grades 3-8. To be eligible, participants must live within the geographical boundaries of the Diocese of Wilmington, and they do not need to be Catholic. Also, students who are registered at a Catholic grade school or a parish religious-education program are eligible.

It does not matter if a parish or school does not offer the sport a boy or girl is interested in. CYM will assign that player to a parish or school with the sport. Practices can begin as early as Aug. 14.

The seasons for the various sports begin the weekend after Labor Day. The activities are open to athletes of all skill levels. For more information, contact your parish athletic administrator or the CYM office at www.cdowcym.org/athletics or (302) 658-3800.

