Catholic Youth Ministry plans outings aimed at athletics, faith formation and more in Diocese of Wilmington

Boys and girls who participate in Catholic Youth Ministry athletics will have the opportunity during the 2026-27 season to take part in a few related events that put them in the spotlight, and others that address faith formation, the core of the organization’s mission.

Don Tees, the athletic coordinator for CYM, said a faith and family night is scheduled for Oct. 24 at Subaru Park in Chester, Pa., where the Philadelphia Union of Major League Soccer will host the New England Revolution. Those interested in attending can purchase tickets through the CYM website, www.cdowcym.org.

If CYM reaches a certain number of tickets sold, its players will be able to participate in either pregame or halftime activities on the pitch. The evening also will include Bible study and a question-and-answer session with Union players. Space is limited.

On Sept. 1, the Wilmington Blue Rocks will honor Catholic Youth Ministry as they take on the Hudson Valley. Families are welcome to bring their dogs for a bark in the park night.

The University of Delaware will host a night of champions for Catholic Youth Ministry, Tees said, on Nov. 28 when Jacksonville State visits Delaware Stadium. CYM athletes can be part of the welcoming tunnel for the Blue Hens.

Tees said CYM is also working with the Philadelphia 76ers on a faith-and-family night. He’s hoping for an on-court experience, and if they could have it when the Minnesota Timberwolves are in town, that would be even better. The Timberwolves’ Donte DiVincenzo is an alumnus of the CYM basketball program.