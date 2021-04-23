Conrad holds Salesianum to four hits, defeats Sals, 6-4, at Frawley Stadium

WILMINGTON – Three Conrad pitchers scattered four hits and struck out eight batters in a 6-4 win over Salesianum on April 22 at Frawley Stadium. Conrad improved to 5-3 and handed the Sals their third loss in their last four games.

Sallies scored a run in the first inning as Brian Lang reached on a two-base error, advanced to third on a single and came home on a sacrifice fly to center by John Dunion. But the Red Wolves answered with two in their half of the third and were on their way.

Tyler Pirrung and Jeremy Coleman led off with back-to-back singles, with Coleman stealing second. Jack Szczerba grounded out to second, scoring Pirrung, and Braedon Scherer tripled to the fence in center field, driving in Coleman. Pirrung singled again in the third and eventually scored on a wild pitch, increasing the lead to 3-1.

After having nine of 10 batters retired, the Salesianum offense got back into gear with one out in the fourth. Zach Czarnecki walked and took second on a throwing error. He scored on a single by Conor Campbell, who promptly stole second. Campbell tied the game after an error by the third baseman allowed him to score.

The Red Wolves took the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth. Coleman singled with one out, and a single by Szczerba advanced him to third. Szczerba stole second, and the Sals intentionally walked Scherer. Brett Walmsley hit a fly ball to right field that was deep enough to score Coleman, and Szczerba made it 5-3 on a wild pitch. Pinch hitter Anthony Russo reached base on catcher’s interference in the sixth, moved to second on a fielder’s choice and scored on Pirrung’s single, his fourth hit of the day.

The Sals threatened in the seventh. Lang walked, went to second on a single, took third on a wild pitch and scored on a fielder’s choice by Czarnecki. But Red Wolves closer Logan Myers left the bases loaded as Coleman, the shortstop, came up with a force out at second to end it.

Red Wolves starter Tyler Reinert allowed two hits and struck out seven in five innings. He was followed Joseph Malinowski and Logan Myers for an inning each. Pirrung had four hits, scored two runs and drove one in. Coleman had two hits and scored twice. The Red Wolves host Wilmington Friends on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Richey Elementary School.

For the Sals, Lang reached base three times and scored twice. Campbell was on base three times and scored once. Salesianum pitcher Deuce Rzucidlo went the distance and struck out eight. The Sals (4-3) visit William Penn on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Photos by Mike Lang and Nick Halliday.