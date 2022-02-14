Diocese of Wilmington high schools enter last full week of basketball before postseason

The last full week of basketball in Delaware includes two big rematches, plus a few teams looking to improve their standing heading into the state tournament.
On the girls’ side, Ursuline visits St. Elizabeth on Wednesday, and the Vikings will be eager to even the score after the Raiders dealt them one of their two losses this season. The St. Elizabeth boys team meets Salesianum on Tuesday, and the Vikings surely will remember the teams’ first meeting, a Sals win.
The Independent Conference wrestling tournament includes Salesianum, Archmere and St. Elizabeth. The individual state championships are later in February. Swimming will hold its state championships on Feb. 26.
Girls basketball
Tuesday
ESIAC quarterfinals at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Archmere (10-6) at Padua (8-9), 7:15 p.m.
Wednesday
Ursuline (10-6) at St. Elizabeth (15-2), 5:30 p.m. The Raiders connected on 11 three-point shots when the teams met on Jan. 8 on their way to a 63-44 victory. It remains the lone in-state loss for the Vikings this season.
Thursday
St. Elizabeth at First State Military (1-15), 4 p.m.
Padua at Saint Mark’s (12-4), 7:15 p.m.
Friday
Conrad (10-7) at Archmere, 6:15 p.m.
Saturday
Saint Mark’s at Ursuline, 7:15 p.m.
Boys basketball
Monday
Delmarva Christian (13-4) at Archmere (9-5), 6:15 p.m. Archmere’s quest to end a two-game slide will be a challenge. The Royals put up a lot of points, and two of their four losses have come to teams ranked in the state’s top 10.
Tuesday
Cristo Rey Jesuit at Ss. Peter and Paul (1-11), 5:30 p.m.
Newark Charter (6-9) at Saint Mark’s (9-8), 7:15 p.m.
St. Elizabeth (14-3) at Salesianum (9-7), 7:15 p.m. A big week at Salesianum commences with this matchup with longtime rival St. Elizabeth. On Saturday, another city of Wilmington opponent, Howard, brings its high-speed offense to Father Birkenheuer Gym.
Wednesday
Archmere at Conrad (12-6), 5:15 p.m.
Delaware Military (7-9) at Salesianum, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
First State Military (0-16) at St. Elizabeth, 7:15 p.m.
Friday
Key at Ss. Peter and Paul, 6 p.m.
Saint Mark’s at Wilmington Christian (4-9), 7 p.m.
Saturday
Howard (13-3) at Salesianum, 7:30 p.m.
Friday-Saturday
Independent Conference championships at Salesianum School
Tuesday
Appoquinimink (0-7 boys, 1-5 girls) vs. Salesianum (12-1)/Padua (6-4), 3:30 p.m. at H. Fletcher Brown Boys and Girls Club