Diocese of Wilmington high schools enter last full week of basketball before postseason

Diocese of Wilmington high schools enter last full week of basketball before...

The last full week of basketball in Delaware includes two big rematches, plus a few teams looking to improve their standing heading into the state tournament.

On the girls’ side, Ursuline visits St. Elizabeth on Wednesday, and the Vikings will be eager to even the score after the Raiders dealt them one of their two losses this season. The St. Elizabeth boys team meets Salesianum on Tuesday, and the Vikings surely will remember the teams’ first meeting, a Sals win.

The Independent Conference wrestling tournament includes Salesianum, Archmere and St. Elizabeth. The individual state championships are later in February. Swimming will hold its state championships on Feb. 26.

Girls basketball

Tuesday

ESIAC quarterfinals at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Archmere (10-6) at Padua (8-9), 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday

Ursuline (10-6) at St. Elizabeth (15-2), 5:30 p.m. The Raiders connected on 11 three-point shots when the teams met on Jan. 8 on their way to a 63-44 victory. It remains the lone in-state loss for the Vikings this season.

Thursday

St. Elizabeth at First State Military (1-15), 4 p.m.

Padua at Saint Mark’s (12-4), 7:15 p.m.

Friday

Conrad (10-7) at Archmere, 6:15 p.m.

Saturday

Saint Mark’s at Ursuline, 7:15 p.m.

Boys basketball

Monday

Delmarva Christian (13-4) at Archmere (9-5), 6:15 p.m. Archmere’s quest to end a two-game slide will be a challenge. The Royals put up a lot of points, and two of their four losses have come to teams ranked in the state’s top 10.

Tuesday

Cristo Rey Jesuit at Ss. Peter and Paul (1-11), 5:30 p.m.

Newark Charter (6-9) at Saint Mark’s (9-8), 7:15 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (14-3) at Salesianum (9-7), 7:15 p.m. A big week at Salesianum commences with this matchup with longtime rival St. Elizabeth. On Saturday, another city of Wilmington opponent, Howard, brings its high-speed offense to Father Birkenheuer Gym.

Wednesday

Archmere at Conrad (12-6), 5:15 p.m.

Delaware Military (7-9) at Salesianum, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

First State Military (0-16) at St. Elizabeth, 7:15 p.m.

Friday

Key at Ss. Peter and Paul, 6 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at Wilmington Christian (4-9), 7 p.m.

Saturday

Howard (13-3) at Salesianum, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Friday-Saturday

Independent Conference championships at Salesianum School

Swimming (co-ed)

Tuesday

Appoquinimink (0-7 boys, 1-5 girls) vs. Salesianum (12-1)/Padua (6-4), 3:30 p.m. at H. Fletcher Brown Boys and Girls Club