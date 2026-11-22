FREDERICA – Appoquinimink’s Caiden Stone took a pass from Tyler Hummel, turned and sent a shot toward the Salesianum goal. He didn’t get all of it, and the off-speed attempt snuck under Sals goalkeeper Thomas DeRosa and into the back of the net in the fourth minute of the DIAA Division I boys soccer state championship game. That proved to be the only tally as the Jaguars stunned Salesianum, 1-0, on Nov. 20 at the DE Turf Sports Complex in Frederica for the title.

It was the sixth time the Sals and Jaguars played for the state championship. Salesianum won the first four, but in the last two – in 2020 and this season – Appo has left with the trophy.

The Jaguars went into a defensive posture after the goal, particularly in the second half as the Sals searched for the equalizer. Their defense, led by keeper Lincoln Neubauer, was able to frustrate the Sals’ offense, which was shut out just one other time this season.

In one stretch early in the first half, Salesianum had three free kicks inside 35 yards. Neubauer stopped one, another was shot wide, and the Jaguars’ defense got in the way of the third. Salesianum also had a corner kick during that time.

DeRosa was solid the rest of the night after Stone’s goal. His best save came in the 18th minute, when he dove left to punch an Appoquinimink free kick out of harm’s way. The rebound was sent off a Sals defender over the end line, and on the ensuing corner kick, Appo’s Justin Thomas headed the ball over the net.

Salesianum turned up the pressure in the second half, but Neubauer was ready. He made a diving stop on Bryan Perez-Herrera in the 45th, then stopped a header from Perez-Herrera a minute later. Brady Esser sent a shot just wide after the second save. The Sals had a chance to tie again in the 50th, but after a Neubauer stop, the rebound was chipped over the open net.

The Jaguars’ defense tightened up for a long stretch, often keeping six or seven players back in front of the goal. Neubauer preserved the victory with two 10-bell saves in the final minutes. The first came on a shot by Nico Rossi, and in stoppage time, Caden Walpole was stopped on an excellent chance.

Appo finished the season 16-1, with the lone loss coming at Salesianum, 2-1, on Oct. 22. The Sals closed the season with a 15-3 record.