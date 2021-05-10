Final week of regular season includes several banner contests for high schools in Diocese of Wilmington

The final week of the regular season in high school sports begins today with some enticing games right off the bat. Once the seasons end on Saturday, the various committees for the individual sports will meet, and state tournament brackets will be announced on Sunday.

State tournament action kicks off next week, with all of the state championships scheduled to end by the first day of June, when the two soccer title games will be contested at Caesar Rodney High School.

Boys

Baseball

Tuesday

Archmere (10-4) at Salesianum (9-5), 4 p.m.

Cape Henlopen (11-5) at Saint Mark’s (15-2), 4:15 p.m. Cape is feeling the sting of a loss over the weekend to Salesianum, and the Vikings will have redemption on their minds when they visit Saint Mark’s. This is the Spartans’ final game before the state tournament, so they will want to enter the postseason in the right frame of mind.

St. Elizabeth (5-11) vs. Delaware Military (13-3), 5:30 p.m. at Newark National Little League

Thursday

St. Elizabeth at Mount Pleasant (3-10), 3:30 p.m.

Archmere at Wilmington Charter (9-5), 3:45 p.m.

Saturday

Wilmington Charter at Salesianum, 1 p.m.

Lacrosse

Monday

Conrad (8-5) vs. St. Elizabeth (0-10), 3:30 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park

Saint Mark’s (6-6) at Sussex Central (0-12), 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Tatnall (4-5) at Archmere (11-1), 3:45 p.m.

Salesianum (9-2) at Dover (9-5), 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Caesar Rodney (9-4) at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Polytech (5-7), 6 p.m.

Thursday

Conrad at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Friday

IMG Academy (Fla.) at Salesianum, 8 p.m. The Sals take on another out-of-state test in IMG. The Ascenders, like previous Sallies opponents Culver (Ind.) and Malvern Prep (Pa.), has Division I college recruits all over the roster, so it will be good preparation for the upcoming state tournament for the Sals, who have held their own against those foes.

Saturday

Archmere at Sanford (11-0), 11 a.m. The final day of the regular season includes this gem in Hockessin. The Auks’ lone loss of the year came to Salesianum, while the Warriors picked up a win against top contender and defending state champion Cape Henlopen. Expect both of these teams to make noise in the state tournament.

Conrad at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m.

Girls

Lacrosse

Monday

Archmere (9-3) at Tatnall (13-0), 3:45 p.m. The Auks travel to meet the high-flying Hornets. Sophomores Lydia Colasante and Kali Clayton lead the goal-scoring parade for Tatnall, while the Auks have their own snipers in Alex Harrington and Bridget McGonigle. A few key saves from either goalkeeper could be the difference in this one.

Worcester Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (8-4) at Sussex Tech (7-4), 4 p.m.

Padua (2-9) at Dover (10-3), 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Sussex Academy (11-2) at Ursuline (8-2), 3:45 p.m. at Serviam Field. The Raiders have tested themselves against some of the best competition in the state this season, and that will be the case when the Seahawks make the trip from Georgetown. Ursuline’s Lexi Goff has been a consistent scorer this year. Sussex Academy has had multiple players find the net, including Madison Leeper.

Thursday

Smyrna (4-9) at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Archmere at Ursuline, 3:45 p.m.

Friday

Padua at Sanford (3-9), 4 p.m.

Saturday

Ursuline at Wilmington Friends (11-1), 11 a.m.

Saint Mark’s at Cape Henlopen (11-1), noon

Soccer

Monday

Ursuline (9-3) at Appoquinimink (11-3), 4 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (4-9) at Delaware Military (7-4-1), 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Saint Mark’s (12-0) at Delmarva Christian (3-9), 4 p.m.

Padua (11-1) at Caravel (11-0), 6:15 p.m. The two defending state champs battle it out under the lights at Bob Peoples Stadium. The Buccaneers have allowed just three goals all season, and they have wins over some of the top programs in Delaware. Padua is looking to bounce back after a tough loss at Saint Mark’s; the Pandas also allows less than a goal a game.

Wednesday

Delaware Military at Archmere (9-1), 3:45 p.m.

Ursuline at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m. The Raiders and Spartans take to the pitch under the lights in a battle that could be a tournament preview. It’s senior night for the Spartans, who finish the regular season against two of the tougher teams in the state, as Archmere looms in two days.

Friday

Ursuline at Mount Pleasant (2-8), 3:30 p.m.

Polytech (9-3) vs. Padua, 4:15 p.m. at Hockessin Soccer Club

Saint Mark’s at Archmere, 4:15 p.m.

Softball

Monday

St. Elizabeth (6-11) at Dickinson (1-6), 3:30 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (11-4) vs. Ursuline (4-5), 3:30 p.m. at Talleyville Softball Complex

Tuesday

Seaford (8-6) at Archmere (5-11), 4 p.m.

Padua (9-7) at Cape Henlopen (8-8), 4:15 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at Sussex Central (15-1), 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday

Ursuline at Dickinson, 3:45 p.m.

Thursday

Padua at Concord (8-5), 3:30 p.m.

Friday

MOT Charter (2-9) at Archmere, 4 p.m.

Ursuline at Brandywine (7-7), 4 p.m.

Christiana (4-4) at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.

Track and field

Friday-Saturday: New Castle County championships, Abessinio Stadium. The action gets started at 3 p.m. Friday and continues Saturday morning at 10.