Light week for Catholic high school sports teams includes a few big games

It’s a light week for high school sports among the Catholic high schools, but there are a few games of note heading into Christmas. Salesianum basketball will meet a Philadelphia Catholic League power as part of a showcase event at the Chase Fieldhouse, and old rivals Ursuline and St. Elizabeth meet at the St. E Center

Boys

Basketball

Monday

Salisbury School at Ss. Peter and Paul (1-4), 6 p.m.

First State Military (0-6) at St. Elizabeth (2-1), 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday

Queen Anne’s at Ss. Peter and Paul, 6 p.m.

Red Lion (2-4) at Saint Mark’s (2-2), 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Easton, 4:30 p.m.

Salesianum (2-2) vs. Roman Catholic (Pa.), 4:30 p.m. at the Play by Plan Classic at the Chase Fieldhouse. The Sals have been testing themselves against stiff competition from around the region, and the Cahillites may be the stiffest. They have several Division I college prospects on the roster, along with senior Jermai Stewart-Herring, who played his first three seasons of high school ball at St. Elizabeth.

Thursday

Newark (2-3) at Saint Mark’s, 7 p.m.

Friday

St. Elizabeth vs. Bethel Christian (Va.), 7 p.m. at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic at the Wildwood Convention Center, N.J.

Girls

Basketball

Tuesday

Saint Mark’s (4-1) at Conrad (2-2), 5:15 p.m.

Ursuline (6-0) at St. Elizabeth (2-0), 6 p.m. Both teams come into the game undefeated, with the Raiders already having played six times. But they are a study in contrasts. Ursuline is loaded with young talent, including a pair of precocious eighth-graders, while the Vikings rely primarily on a senior and three juniors.

Wednesday

Ss . Peter and Paul (3-1) at Easton, 3 p.m.

Swimming (first meet unless noted; co-ed unless noted)

Monday

Salisbury School vs. Ss. Peter and Paul (0-3), 3:45 p.m. (boys only)

Wednesday

Newark (0-1 boys, 0-1 girls) vs. Saint Mark’s (1-0 boys, 1-0 girls), 7 p.m. at Glasgow High School