Overtime win gives Archmere opportunity to win Diamond State field hockey title: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT — Newark Charter took a 1-0 lead in its Diamond State Athletic Conference field hockey game at Archmere on Oct. 26, and for a long tie it looked like that goal would hold up. But the Auks tied the score midway through the fourth, then dominated in the overtime before ending the game nine minutes into the extra session.

The win set the Auks up to play for the Diamond State Athletic Conference championship on Nov. 2 at home against Wilmington Charter. The game starts at 3:45 p.m.

After the Patriots largely controlled the second and third quarters, Archmere came out with renewed energy in the fourth. They found themselves in the scoring circle twice in the early going without a shot to show for it, that changed at the 10-minute mark, when a shot from outside the circle was nearly tipped home. A steal by the Auks led to a shot 30 seconds later, but Riley Redding made the stop. Emma Gioffre was there, however, for the rebound, and she tucked it in short side to tie the score with 9:23 to go in regulation.

The Auks had one more penalty corner before the end of regulation, but they could not manage a shot. The game headed to overtime, which is played with seven players per side, and the extra room made for some exciting chances. An early two-on-one for the Auks involving Bella Dell’Oso and Gioffre ended with a big save by Redding. A steal by Alex Harrington led to another Gioffre shot and another Redding stop. Archmere also had three penalty corners but could not get the winning goal out of any of them.

Finally, they were able to get the game-winner. The Auks had a 25-yard hit, and Gioffre fed Lindsey Renshaw, whose shot got past the approaching keeper.

The Auks played a strong first quarter, but neither team had a really strong scoring chance. The Patriots got on the board first off a penalty corner as Megan Stephens sent a bouncer past Auks keeper Ava Hughes with 1:23 left before the break.

The Auks outshot Newark Charter, 8-5, and had a 9-3 edge in penalty corners. Hughes had three saves.

Redding had five saves for the Patriots (10-2), who begin a three-game homestand to end the regular season on Thursday vs. Sanford at 3:45 p.m.

