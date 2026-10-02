Padua Academy gets volleyball sweep over determined Charter School of Wilmington

WILMINGTON – Padua’s volleyball team remained in the win column on Oct. 1 against visiting Wilmington Charter, but the Force certainly made the Pandas work for the victory. After two convincing sets, Padua held off a determined Charter squad in a 25-14, 25-9, 25-23 decision.

Charter took a 7-6 lead in the first set, leveling the set on a kill by Eliza Freeman and going ahead on a Freeman kill. Padua scored the next five points, the last coming on an ace from Mikayla Ferrill, before a run anchored by Reagan Maus on serve extended the run to 9-1. Maus served up two aces sandwiched around a blast from Emma Cleveland (Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish) as the lead grew to seven. Cleveland and Julia Kelley (St. Ann Parish) dominated up front as the Pandas took the set.

Padua jumped out to a 9-1 advantage in the second, with Cleveland again in the forefront. After Lily Shaner of the Force tied the set at 1-1, Cleveland got the serve back with a blast. She then headed to the service line, and by the time she left, the lead was eight, with three of those points coming on aces. Padua finished the set by scoring 10 of the final 11 points.

The third set looked to be headed in the same direction, but Charter wasn’t ready to go home. An ace from Marah Ayotte pushed the lead to 13-6, but the Force chipped away at the lead, pulling as close as 19-17 at one point. Kelley had back-to-back attacks to give Padua some breathing room, and a few minutes later, Mina Nowroozi’s back-line attack made the score 23-18. Charter roared back, starting a 5-0 run that began with a kill from Shaner and wrapping up with a stuffed overpass by Devynn Hunt. The Pandas’ Kayla LeMin sent it to match point with a block, and Charlotte Manning ended the night with an attack that bounced off a Force player and out of bounds.

Kelley led the way with nine kills, while Cleveland and Manning each had six. Cleveland also had four aces, and Annamay Hendrixson (St. Mary of the Assumption Parish) threw up four blocks. Padua (7-0) will host Caravel on Oct. 6 at 5:45 p.m.

For the Force, Shaner, Delaney Brown and Naomi Hill each had four kills. Charter (2-5) visit MOT Charter on Oct. 6 at 5 p.m.

Photos by Mike Lang.