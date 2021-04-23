Padua Academy graduate Hailey Power wraps stellar season for Sacred Heart University field hockey

Hailey Power, a 2017 graduate of Padua Academy, had quite the season for Sacred Heart University, where she is a member of the field hockey team. For the second season in a row, Power, a senior for the Pioneers, was named the Northeast Conference goalkeeper of the year. The announcement was made by the conference on April 20.

Power was the only member of the Sacred Heart team to earn all-NEC first-team honors for the second consecutive season. The Pioneers, who are an NCAA Division I program, played its 2020 season this spring instead of the fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pioneers played seven conference contests this season, and Power, who lives in Bear, started all of them. The team went 3-5 — it played one nonconference game — and all three wins were shutouts. Aside from a game at Fairfield, a 5-0 loss, Power allowed a total of six goals in the other four losses. She made 47 saves this season, including 17 against Rider in a 1-0 victory. She led the NEC in saves and saves per game, and she was second in shutouts and save percentage. She was named conference defensive player of the week three times.

As of April 20, Power was ninth in the country among NCAA Division I keepers in goals allowed per game (.809), third in save percentage (.887) and fifth in saves per game (6.71).

At Padua, Power earned first-team all-state honors as a senior. The Pandas were 17-1 in 2016, when Power allowed just two goals over the first 17 games. The team reached the state semifinal, where they fell to Tower Hill despite Power’s 16 saves.

At Sacred Heart, Power will graduate next month with a degree in exercise science. She will continue her education at the university in the doctorate of physical therapy program.