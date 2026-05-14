Padua Academy scores twice in three minutes in soccer shutout of Caesar Rodney High School: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Padua was in control most of the night in the Pandas’ soccer game May 13 against fellow Division I contender Caesar Rodney, but it took them a while for the work to pay off with some goals. Those came in the second half, when Padua scored twice in a three-minute span for a 2-0 win over the Riders on senior night at Abessinio Stadium.

The win was noteworthy for a few reasons. The Riders entered the game having allowed just two goals all season — one in a loss to Archmere, the other in a six-goal win over Lake Forest. They had gone 10 games without an opponent finding the net. The last time it had happened was April 16.

For a while, one had to wonder whether the Pandas would be able to solve goalkeeper Eva Sheppard. In the first half, the Pandas played into a significant wind, and Caesar Rodney took advantage. Sheppard consistently booted goal kicks far into Pandas territory, including one that ended up with Padua keeper Ellie Semmel (St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother Parish, Avondale, Pa.).

The Pandas did have a few chances in the first half. Emme Mulvena (St. Mary Magdalen Parish) got loose in the 17th minute, sending a left-footed shot on Sheppard. A minute later, another shot went over the net. Their best chance came in the 24th. Kaitlyn Santiago tapped the ball through a defender and approached the goal. The keeper came out to cut down Santiago’s shooting angle and smothered the shot from just feet away. Mulvena was stopped again just before halftime, forcing a diving save.

Padua came out with a more aggressive offense in the second half, spending long stretches of time in the offensive zone. Mulvena got a shot on net in the 42nd minute, but the keeper made a leaping save.

Mulvena had more success in the 45th. She took a pass in the center of the field some 25 yards from the net and danced her way around a Riders defender. That bought her some room, and she moved in a few steps and sent a shot to the right side of the net for a 1-0 lead.

After regaining possession, the Pandas went right back to the offensive. This time, Abigail Sanders carried the ball into the middle of the field and fed Caitlin Igo (Our Lady of Fatima Parish), who went to the same spot as Mulvena and doubled the lead.

The Riders’ best chance happened in the 62nd minute. Sheppard took a free kick from about 45 yards out and sent the ball off the crossbar above Semmel, drawing oohs and aahs from the crowd.

Semmel finished with six saves. Padua (7-4-2) travels to Smyrna on May 18 at 6 p.m.

No stats were available for Caesar Rodney, The Riders (9-2-3) are back in New Castle County on May 18, taking on Ursuline at 3 p.m. at Serviam Field. It is the final day of the regular season.

Photos by Mike Lang.