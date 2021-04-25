Saint Mark’s girls soccer remains undefeated after 6-1 win over Newark: Photo gallery

MILLTOWN — Saint Mark’s girls soccer team improved to 8-0 on the season with a 6-1 win over Newark on April 24. The Spartans scored three times in each half as they handled the Yellow Jackets.

Their first goal came early on as a result of a corner kick. Maddie Schepers inbounded the ball, and Sophia Muzzey was there to knock it into the net. That was it until the 32nd minute, when Schepers got on the board. She got some space and drilled a laser to the short side of the Newark keeper to double the lead.

Saint Mark’s nearly added a goal just after that, but a crossing pass was headed wide. They did not miss in the 36th, as Alyssa Ruggeri hit from the keeper’s left.

Newark earned a corner kick in the opening minutes of the second half, but the Spartans were able to clear. Six minutes into the half, the ball ended up at the top of the 18-yard box after a Yellow Jackets throw-in, and a shot found the space between the crossbar and the fingers of Saint Mark’s keeper Marissa Cirillo to make the score 3-1.

The Spartans answered with three goals. The second of those was a penalty kick converted by Schepers.

Scoring information and final statistics were not available Saturday evening. The Spartans stay home for their next game, which is on Monday afternoon at 4 against Wilmington Friends.

Newark fell to 7-2. The Yellow Jackets will host Concord on Monday at 3:30 p.m.

All photos by Jason Winchell.