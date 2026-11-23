WILMINGTON – Saint Mark’s battled to get into the DIAA football postseason, but the Spartans’ ride came to an end Nov. 21 when Howard used its powerful running game to take a 40-7 win in the Class 2A quarterfinals at Abessinio Stadium.

The Spartans rebounded from an 0-3 start to win four of their last seven to get the eighth and final playoff spot. They faced the top-seeded Wildcats, who were coming off a last-second win at Archmere last week.

The Wildcats started with the ball and moved it to the Saint Mark’s 43-yard line before getting on the scoreboard. Freshman Mason Sawyer wrapped up the quick drive with a burst up the middle for a touchdown with 6:43 to go in the first. The two-point conversion was successful.

A punt by Tom Swasey pinned Howard at its own 5 later in the quarter, and the field position played a role in the Spartans’ score. Wildcats quarterback B.J. Matthews dropped back to pass, but the Spartans’ Scott Fillingame threw his arms up and caught the ball almost as soon as Matthews released it. Fillingame was in the end zone when he caught it for the pick-6, cutting the Wildcats’ lead to a point.

Howard went to its bag of tricks for its next touchdown. From their own 48, Matthews sent a backward pass to Korey Manley, who turned and found Elijah Mancinelli open for a 52-yard touchdown pass. Howard forced another Spartans punt, but this one left the Wildcats at their own 6. They overcame the distance. Williams ran for 33 yards on first down, and Sawyer added another long run two plays later that, combined with a Saint Mark’s penalty, gave the Wildcats a first and goal. Sawyer closed this drive out with another touchdown run, and Howard took a 20-7 lead into the half.

The Wildcats added three touchdowns in the second half, including one on a screen pass that Manley ran 89 yards down the left sideline and a 40-yard run by Sawyer.

Howard improved to 10-1 and will host Lake Forest on Nov. 28 at Abessinio Stadium at a time to be announced. Saint Mark’s finished its season 4-7.

Photos by Mike Lang.