St. Elizabeth heads five Catholic schools in DIAA girls basketball tournament

Mike Lang, Dialog Reporter
Rory Ciszkowski of St. Elizabeth shoots from the corner. They are the fourth seed, while Wilmington Charter is third. Dialog photo/Mike Lang

All five Catholic high school girls basketball teams will be playing in the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association basketball tournament, which begins March 2 with eight games on campuses around the state. The highest seed is St. Elizabeth. The Vikings are seeded fourth in the 24-team field.

Lucy Oliver of Archmere sends a pass across court at Delaware Military Academy. The Auks are the 15th seed, and the Seahawks are 19th.

The Vikings finished with a record of 18-2, with their lone loss in-state coming to rival Ursuline. The Raiders joined the Vikings in the top eight seeds at No. 6. St. Elizabeth and Ursuline will play in the second round on March 4.

The other Catholic schools in the tournament include Saint Mark’s, the 14th seed; No. 15 Archmere; and No, 20 Padua. Saint Mark’s and Archmere will host first-round games, The Spartans welcome Delaware Military Academy. The teams met at DMA in mid-January, with the Spartans taking the 50-40 win. Archmere will host Seaford. The Auks and Blue Jays did not play each other this season. Padua, the 20th seed, will travel to No. 13 Dover. The Pandas did not play the Lady Senators this season.

All tickets will be sold electronically and are available at https://gofan.co/app/school/DIAA.

The field:

March 2, 7 p.m.

No. 24 Conrad at No. 9 Woodbridge

No. 23 Red Lion at No. 10 Cape Henlopen

No. 22 Wilmington Friends at No. 11 St. Georges

No. 21 Laurel at No. 12 A.I. duPont

No. 20 Padua at No. 13 Dover

Padua and A.I. duPont met Jan. 5, with the Pandas coming away with the 57-46 win. Padua is the 20th seed in the state tournament, and A.I. captured the 12th spot.

No. 19 Delaware Military at No. 14 Saint Mark’s

No. 18 Seaford at No. 15 Archmere

No. 17 Appoquinimink at No. 16 Caesar Rodney.

 

March 4, 7 p.m.

Conrad/Woodbridge at No. 8 Lake Forest

Red Lion/Woodbridge at No. 7 Delmarva Christian

Wilmington Friends/St. Georges at No. 6 Ursuline

Hailey Short looks to drive the lane for Saint Mark’s in the Spartans’ game Feb. 11 at Delcastle. Saint Mark’s is the 14th seed.

Laurel/A.I. DuPont at No. 5 Tatnall

Padua/Dover at No. 4 St. Elizabeth

Delaware Military/Saint Mark’s at No. 3 Wilmington Charter

Seaford/Archmere at No. 2 Sanford

Appoquinimink/Caesar Rodney at No. 1 Caravel

 

The Raiders’ Sophia Filipowski looks to get a pass to Hannah Kelley in the Raiders’ game against Cape Henlopen. Ursuline nabbed the sixth seed, and Cape Henlopen is 10th.

Quarterfinals at higher seed, March 7, 7 p.m.

Semifinals at the Bob Carpenter Center, March 9, 6:30 and 8:10 p.m.

Final at the Bob Carpenter Center, March 11 at 6:30 p.m.

