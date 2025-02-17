Winter sports championship chase continues for Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington

The Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association continues its winter sports postseason tournaments this week. Swimming has preliminaries in advance of the championship meets on Feb. 22, which happens to be the same day for the indoor track finale. For the first time, track will hold its event at the new facility at the University of Pennsylvania.

Basketball wraps up the regular season on Feb. 20, and the state tournament brackets will be determined the next day by the DIAA. Some seeding adjustments could be on the line with the limited number of contests on the docket this week.

Information about tickets and schedule changes is available at www.websites4sports.com. Dates and times are always subject to change, especially with snow forecast for this week. For ticket information for championship events, go to https://education.delaware.gov/diaa.

Boys

Basketball

Monday, Feb. 17

Middletown (10-8) at St. Elizabeth (15-3), 5:30 p.m. The Vikings enter the last week of the regular season with a test at home against Middletown. St. Elizabeth runs the floor with Kiyen Alexander leading the way, while the Cavaliers lead with guard Kaleb Ra’lfa.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Archmere (12-6) at Concord (4-13), 4:45 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (13-6) at Hodgson (5-13), 5 p.m.

No. 4 Beth Tfiloh at No. 1 Ss. Peter and Paul (18-4), 5:30 p.m., MIAA-C semifinals. Ss. Peter and Paul is the top seed in the four-team bracket. The Sabres defeated Beth Tfiloh twice in the regular season.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Caravel (12-6) at St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Beth Tfiloh-Ss. Peter and Paul winner vs. No. 3 Cristo Rey-No. 2 Key winner, 8 p.m. at CEI Arena, University of Maryland Baltimore County, Catonsville, Md.

Track

Saturday, Feb. 22

DIAA championship, Ott Center for Track and Field, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia

Girls

Basketball

Monday, Feb. 17

Ss. Peter and Paul (12-8) at Delmarva Christian (14-4), 3:30 p.m., ESIAC championship game. The Sabres and Delmarva Christian split a pair of games this season by identical 33-31 scores. Ss. Peter and Paul relies on youth; the Sabres’ 12-person roster includes no seniors and four juniors.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

St. Elizabeth (14-5) at Middletown (13-6), 4:30 p.m.

Padua (15-4) at Saint Mark’s (6-13), 7:15 p.m.

Track

Saturday, Feb. 22

DIAA championship, Ott Center for Track and Field, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia

Swimming

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Girls state championship preliminary round, 6 p.m., Rawstrom Natatorium, University of Delaware, Newark

Thursday, Feb. 20

Boys state championship preliminary round, 6 p.m., Rawstrom Natatorium, University of Delaware, Newark

Saturday, Feb. 22

Girls state championship, 11 a.m., Rawstrom Natatorium, University of Delaware, Newark

Boys state championship, 6 p.m., Rawstrom Natatorium, University of Delaware, Newark