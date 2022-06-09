Memorial Day parade includes special encounter for little girl in Wilmington

The Memorial Day parade in Wilmington made its way past the Diocese of Wilmington chancery building at 1925 Delaware Avenue.

Four-year-old Mina Schweiger, a resident of the neighborhood, was thrilled to see a familiar face in motorcycle Officer Sam Smith. Officer Smith is Mina’s uncle and godfather.

Mina is enrolled in pre-K at St. Anthony of Padua School. Her dad, Bruce, is a lieutenant with the Wilmington Fire Department.

The city police motorcycle unit was part of the parade.

The parade wound its way to Broom Street where there was a ceremony at the Soldiers and Sailors monument. The family belongs to St. Ann’s parish.