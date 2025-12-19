Approximately 50 Planned Parenthood clinics closed in 2025 due to funding drain, report says

WASHINGTON — Approximately 50 Planned Parenthood clinics closed in 2025 as the group lost its ability to bill Medicaid, according to a report by the nation’s largest abortion provider.

On Dec. 12, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit ruled that Planned Parenthood is unlikely to succeed in its claims that being stripped of its Medicaid funds is unconstitutional, overturning a lower court’s order that had temporarily blocked a provision of President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, legislation that enacted key items of his legislative agenda on issues including taxes and immigration. That law included a provision eliminating funds to health providers who also perform abortions — but just for one year.

Although it was not named in the provision, Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider, sued in response to the provision stripping funds from abortion providers, arguing the parameters for ending these funds effectively singled it out.

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, which works to elect pro-life candidates to public office, ran a tracker on its website of Planned Parenthood clinic closures. It identified 44 as of Dec. 17.

Kelsey Pritchard, the group’s communications director, told OSV News Dec. 17, “Taxpayers should never have been forced to prop up a failing business model that prioritizes abortion, politics, and profits over women and children.”

“Planned Parenthood’s thin facade has been crumbling under growing scrutiny for substandard care — from botched abortions and improperly inserted IUDs to unsanitary conditions, including open sewage, as documented by The New York Times earlier this year,” she said.

A memo published by Planned Parenthood Nov. 12 said that since the beginning of 2025, “nearly 50 Planned Parenthood health centers have been forced to close following the loss of Title X funds and Medicaid reimbursements,” with 20 of those closures after July 4, when Trump signed the law containing the provision.

A spokesperson for Planned Parenthood did not immediately respond to a request for comment about whether those numbers were up to date as of Dec. 18.

In a November statement accompanying the memo, Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said, “Despite herculean efforts by Planned Parenthood health centers to keep care affordable, as well as public commitments by several states to help stabilize services, patients’ access to health care will worsen considerably over time due to the Trump administration’s actions.”

“The Trump administration and its Republican backers in Congress knew exactly what they were doing when they chose to ‘defund’ Planned Parenthood,” she said. “They are intentionally dismantling health care for patients most in need and pushing Planned Parenthood health centers further to the financial brink.”

McGill Johnson called the situation “unsustainable,” arguing that, “While Planned Parenthood will continue to be unwavering in our commitment to ensure everyone can get the care they need, no matter where they live or how much money they make, by ourselves we cannot solve for the failures of our country’s broken health care system and the cruel actions of anti-abortion lawmakers.”

But Pritchard argued, “Planned Parenthood’s health services have been rapidly declining.”

“Even as abortion numbers and taxpayer funding have skyrocketed, since 2013 total cancer screening and prevention services have dropped by 54%, including a 61% decline in breast exams and a 54% drop in pap tests. Prenatal services are down 63%, and contraception services have fallen 38%,” she said.

“As abortion businesses like Planned Parenthood close, women on Medicaid can find the care they need at community health centers, which outnumber Planned Parenthood facilities by at least 15 to 1 nationwide,” Pritchard continued. “This expansive network is further complemented by pregnancy resource centers that provide additional care and material support for women and families.”

The Catholic Church teaches that all human life is sacred from conception to natural death, and as such, opposes direct abortion.