Archbishop Pérez calls for prayer after medical jet crashes in Philadelphia, killing seven, injuring many others: Photo gallery

PHILADELPHIA — Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez of Philadelphia is calling for prayer, saying his “heart sank” after learning of a fatal air crash in that city Jan. 31, just two days after a midair collision between a commercial jet and an Army helicopter near a Washington airport killed 67.

“This shocking tragedy comes with great loss, pain, and anxiety for the families of the crew and passengers as well as neighborhood residents and business owners whose evening was shattered with sudden violence,” said Archbishop Pérez in a statement. “We pray fervently that God will bring comfort and healing in this time of anguish.”

The archbishop issued his statement a few hours after a medical flight departed Northeast Philadelphia Airport Jan. 31 at approximately 6 p.m. Minutes after takeoff, the Learjet 55 plunged into a major intersection in the city’s northeast section.

The jet struck near a 12-lane section of Roosevelt Boulevard (a portion of U.S. Route 1), a sprawling shopping mall, and a densely populated residential area. The fiery crash, which was captured on a number of security cameras and personal devices, sparked fires at a number of structures on the ground and left a wide debris field.

So far, officials have confirmed at least seven have died as a result of the crash.

All six of those on board the medical jet operated by Jet Rescue Air Ambulance were killed. They were identified as 11-year-old Valentina Guzman Murillo and her mother Lizeth Murillo Ozuna, who were returning to Mexico after Valentina’s treatment for a life-threatening illness at Shriners Children’s Philadelphia; captain Alan Alejandro Montoya Perales; co-pilot Josue de Jesus Juarez Juarez; Dr. Raul Meza Arredondo; and paramedic Rodrigo Lopez Padilla.

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum said in a statement that all six were Mexican nationals. Shriner’s Children’s Hospital said in a statement that it was “heartbroken” to confirm the patient had received care at their facility.

The seventh victim, killed in a car on the ground, has not yet been identified.

As of Feb. 3, at least 22 others were injured, with three still in critical condition, according to Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker.

The flight’s data recorder, or black box, has been recovered, and investigators, including those from the National Transportation Safety Board, remain on the scene.

Shortly after the crash, President Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social account that “more innocent souls” had been lost.

“Our people are totally engaged. First Responders are already being given credit for doing a great job,” he wrote, adding, “More to follow. God bless you all.”

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro pledged full support from state agencies and resources, commending responders and saying in a media briefing, “This is when you see the best of Philly.”

Parker told media that she and her administration “are unified in our approach,” part of a “One Philly philosophy with all hands on deck.”

Prior to visiting the crash site Feb. 1, OSV News spoke with Father Patrick Welsh, pastor of St. Matthew Parish in Philadelphia, located just a few blocks from the plane’s impact point.

Father Welsh said he and his fellow parish priests “stayed up most of the night waiting for the dreaded phone call” about possible casualties among parishioners. While none were killed or injured, two families from the parish school community have been directly affected, he said.

“One completely lost their home to their fire” that followed the crash, said Father Welsh.

As investigators worked on Feb. 1, Father Welsh opened the church for Eucharistic adoration to provide solace amid the tragedy.

“Prayer is a powerful thing, and we should be doing it,” he said. “There’s nothing better we can be doing right now than finding ourselves before the Lord.”

Archbishop Pérez in his statement asked people to “unite in prayer and do what we can in the days ahead to share the compassionate love of Christ with those suffering as a result of tonight’s crash.”

He prayed particularly for the emergency personnel responding to the tragic scene.

“May our Blessed Mother wrap her protective mantle around the first responders working tirelessly to assist the injured, extinguish fires, and safeguard the community,” he said. “Our emergency personnel put themselves at great risk to serve us each day and they deserve our unending thanks.”

Retired Philadelphia Police Sergeant Mark Palma, a member of St. Albert the Great Parish in nearby Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania, echoed the archbishop’s call as he surveyed the crash site Feb. 1.

“You’ve got to pray … for the first responders,” said Palma, who had been on active duty during a 2015 Amtrak train crash in Philadelphia that killed eight and injured more than 150. “They’re going to have some serious issues after all this is done.”

Palma said he has been drawing strength from the legacy of beloved Philadelphia Police Chaplain Father Steven Wetzel, an Oblate of St. Francis de Sales whose Michael the Archangel Ministry helped first responders find faith amid the demands of their work.

In the aftermath of this tragedy, Palma said prayer is more essential than ever.

“I prayed really hard when I was by myself and I started to cry over this,” said Palma. “We’re human beings. We have feelings. … I prayed to give me strength over this. I prayed for the first responders.”