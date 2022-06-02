Bishop Robert Barron named bishop of Winona-Rochester, Minn., diocese

WASHINGTON — Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Bishop John M. Quinn of Winona-Rochester, Minnesota, and named as his successor Auxiliary Bishop Robert E. Barron of Los Angeles.

Bishop Quinn, who has headed the Diocese of Winona-Rochester for 13 years, is 76. Canon law requires bishops to submit their resignation to the pope when they turn 75.

Bishop Barron, 62, is a Chicago native who has been a Los Angeles auxiliary bishop since 2015. He also is the founder of Word on Fire Catholic Ministries.

The changes were announced in Washington June 2 by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the U.S.

The Diocese of Winona-Rochester comprises 20 counties in southern Minnesota and has a Catholic population of 132,825.