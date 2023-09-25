Bishop John O. Barres offers prayers for two killed, dozens injured in N.Y. bus crash involving high school students

Bishop John O. Barres of Rockville Centre, New York, extended “heartfelt condolences” and prayers from the diocese Sept. 22 for all those affected by a tragic bus crash a day earlier that killed two adults and injured dozens of high school students, five critically, when it overturned on a New York highway.

The charter bus was carrying 44 passengers — 40 students and four adults — from Farmingdale High School on Long Island to Pennsylvania Sept. 21. The high school’s marching band and its faculty advisers were heading to a music camp in Pennsylvania, when the bus slid off Interstate 84 and rolled over, down a 50-foot ravine between the eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway. The crash was near Wawayanda in Orange County, New York, about 45 miles northwest of New York City.

“May our Blessed Mother, Lady of Consolation, intercede for the victims, the survivors, and their families for healing during this most difficult time,” Bishop Barres said in a statement provided to OSV News. “Along with the Church of Saint Kilian in Farmingdale, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the families. We hope that the support of family, the community, and their parishes will offer some measure of comfort to all those suffering from this tragedy.”

Bishop Barres was ordained to the priesthood in the Diocese of Wilmington.

The Associated Press reported the bus was “one of six in a caravan taking the (school’s) marching band, color guard and dancers … on a beloved annual trip to a camp in Greeley, in northeastern Pennsylvania.” News reports said the accident happened at 1:20 p.m. local time, about 30 minutes from the school group’s destination, Pine Forest Camp.

According to Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, 18 people — 16 children and two adults — remained hospitalized as of midday Sept. 22. Five students were in critical condition.

News reports identified the two women killed in the crash as Beatrice Ferrari, 77, of Farmingdale, and Gina Pellettiere, 43, of the nearby Long Island town of Massapequa. Pellettiere was one of three faculty advisers to the marching band.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the New York State Police were investigating what caused the deadly bus crash, but early reports speculated that a faulty front tire was a factor.

