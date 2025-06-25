Catholic sisters protest social net cuts as Senate considers Trump budget bill

WASHINGTON — As the Senate continued its consideration of a sweeping package for President Donald Trump’s agenda, Catholic women religious held a demonstration on Capitol grounds June 24 urging lawmakers not to cut programs such as Medicaid or SNAP that support people with low incomes.

At an event called “Sisters Speak Out,” representatives of more than 60 congregations and organizations of Catholic women religious called for policies promoting economic justice and justice for immigrants.

Sister Eilis McCulloh, a Humility of Mary sister and a grassroots education and organizing specialist for Network, a Catholic social justice lobby, told OSV News that those gathered have concerns that the legislation would adversely “impact all the communities that we all serve and minister in and alongside.”

“It’s going to slash Medicaid for 60 million people,” Sister McCulloh said of the House’s version of the bill. “It’s going to decimate the immigrant communities. It’s going to take food away from children. And we knew that as sisters and associates and partners in mission, that now is the time for us to speak up and speak out and say that you know this, this is not going to happen in our name.”

House Republicans passed in May what Trump calls his “one big, beautiful bill” — and as such, later named the One Big Beautiful Bill Act — which would enact key provisions of his legislative agenda on tax and immigration policy. Trump has called for the Senate to follow suit by July 4, even urging them to skip their upcoming scheduled recess for the holiday.

“To my friends in the Senate, lock yourself in a room if you must, don’t go home, and GET THE DEAL DONE THIS WEEK,” Trump wrote June 24 on his website Truth Social. “Work with the House so they can pick it up, and pass it, IMMEDIATELY. NO ONE GOES ON VACATION UNTIL IT’S DONE.”

But whether the Senate will do so remains to be seen, as some rural state members of the Republican majority have raised objections to Medicaid cuts, among other sticking points, such as artificial intelligence regulation.

Catholic leaders, including the U.S. bishops, have alternately praised and criticized various provisions in the House’s version of the package, objecting to provisions such as its cuts to Medicaid, while praising a provision that would eliminate funds to health providers who also perform abortions.

The bishops said in a May letter to members of Congress that provisions that would cut Medicaid and SNAP “are unconscionable and unacceptable.”

Mercy Sister Mary Haddad, president and CEO of the Catholic Health Association of the United States, told attendees at the rally that “as Congress debates the future of Medicaid, we urge lawmakers to remember that health is not just about treatment. It’s about prevention. It’s about dignity. It’s about ensuring everyone has the foundation they need to thrive.”

The bill, Sister Haddad said, “would replace coverage with uncertainty and compassion with red tape.”

“When people lose coverage, they delay care, they rely on the emergency room, and they experience a worsening of their health conditions,” she said. “Providers are left absorbing more of the cost, stretching already thin margins to a burned-out workforce. Senators carry a profound responsibility as they consider this legislation. I urge them to be guided by a simple principle: Medicaid and its recipients deserve a future rooted in stability, access, and health, not cuts and consequences.”

Conversely, some pro-life organizations are urging the Senate to pass the measure with a provision that would strip funds from entities that perform elective abortions.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America told reporters on a June 23 press call that “we have a Congress that seeks to defund abortion businesses and the reconciliation bill, and we are waiting today and tomorrow to find out if that language stays in the bill.”

Republicans hold 53 seats in the upper chamber and can only afford three defections from their members if they are to pass the bill.