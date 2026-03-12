Execution halted as Alabama governor Kay Ivey commutes Charles ‘Sonny’ Burton’s death sentence

Gov. Kay Ivey, R-Ala., announced March 10 she commuted the death sentence of Charles L. “Sonny” Burton to life in prison, a move lauded by Catholic death penalty opponents.

Charles “Sonny” Burton, 75, was previously scheduled to be executed by the state of Alabama the same week in connection to the 1991 robbery of an AutoZone auto parts store in Talladega that resulted in the shooting death of a customer, Doug Battle. However, although Burton had left the store before another man, Derrick DeBruce, killed Battle, he was convicted as an accomplice.

In a statement, Ivey said, although she “firmly” believes that “the death penalty is just punishment for society’s most heinous offenders,” she also believes “that a government’s most consequential action must be administered fairly and proportionately.”

“Doug Battle was brutally murdered by Derrick DeBruce while shopping in an auto parts store,” Ivey said. “But DeBruce was ultimately sentenced to life without parole. Charles Burton did not shoot the victim, did not direct the triggerman to shoot the victim and had already left the store by the time the shooting occurred. Yet Mr. Burton was set to be executed while DeBruce was allowed to live out his life in prison.”

“I cannot proceed in good conscience with the execution of Mr. Burton under such disparate circumstances,” she continued. “I believe it would be unjust for one participant in this crime to be executed while the participant who pulled the trigger was not.”

Ivey said Burton will remain subject to life imprisonment, “the same punishment as the triggerman,” and said she prays the Battle family “may find peace and closure.”

Krisanne Vaillancourt Murphy, executive director of Catholic Mobilizing Network, a group that advocates for the abolition of capital punishment in line with Catholic teaching, issued a statement thanking Ivey “for bearing witness to the injustice in Mr. Burton’s case and using your executive authority to take lifesaving action.”

In a statement, Burton also thanked Ivey.

“She has proven to the people of Alabama, and the world, that she is

a responsible Governor. And I thank her. Just saying thank you doesn’t seem like much. But it’s what I can give her. And I do thank her. Thank you, Governor,” he said.

“The Catholic Church teaches that all human life is sacred, regardless of innocence or guilt. There is no place for the death penalty in that vision of a consistent ethic of life,” Vaillancourt Murphy said, adding, “I pray that our celebration of this commutation will also include our commitment to the continued work that is needed to advance in our society a justice that is aimed at true healing and meaningful repair in the wake of grave harm.”

Vaillancourt Murphy noted that the commutation comes as Burton, a Muslim, observes Ramadan and as Catholics participate in the season of Lent.

“It is deeply meaningful to receive this news during this holy time of the year. Thanks be to God!” Vaillancourt Murphy said.