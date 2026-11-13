Mass removed from Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin’s kidney is benign: ‘Above all, I place my complete trust in Christ’

NEWARK, N.J. — The mass removed from Newark Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin’s kidney during his surgery Oct. 29 was benign, the archdiocese announced Nov. 12.

The archdiocese said it was “grateful to share” the news, adding that “no further treatment is needed.”

“As he continues to recover, Cardinal Tobin will refrain from public appearances for several more weeks,” it said. “Cardinal Tobin thanks his medical team for their compassionate care and all who have kept him in their prayers. We invite you to continue praying for him as he heals.”

Shortly after the surgery, the archdiocese said the procedure had gone “as planned, with no complications, and his surgeon was pleased with the outcome. He returned home on Friday (Oct. 30) to continue his recovery.”

The archdiocese said it appreciated people’s “understanding and respect for Cardinal Tobin’s privacy during this time,” and added that messages of support and well wishes could be mailed to the cardinal in care of the Archdiocese of Newark’s Office of Communications.

On Oct. 28, when the Newark Archdiocese announced the cardinal would undergo surgery, it said that “testing to date indicates that the mass appears confined to the kidney, and his doctors are optimistic about his outlook. Examination of the mass following surgery will determine its nature and help guide any further treatment.”

Cardinal Tobin, 74, said in a statement prior to his surgery that he was “deeply grateful to the skilled and compassionate medical professionals who are guiding my care and preparing my treatment plan.”

“Above all, I place my complete trust in Christ our Redeemer, whose loving presence sustains me in all things,” the prelate added. “I humbly ask for your prayers and support during this time. God willing, I look forward to resuming my full duties within a few weeks after surgery.”

A native of Detroit and a member of the Redemptorist congregation, the cardinal has served as the sixth archbishop of Newark since his installation on Jan. 6, 2017. Prior to that he served as the sixth archbishop of Indianapolis, from 2012 until Pope Francis named him Newark’s archbishop on Nov. 7, 2016. Pope Francis made then-Archbishop Tobin a cardinal on Nov. 19, 2016.

Over the years, Cardinal Tobin has served on several Vatican bodies. In August 2010, Pope Benedict XVI appointed him secretary to what is now called the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life.

Pope Francis named him to the Dicastery for Bishops, the Synod of Bishops as well as the Congregation for Catholic Education and the Pontifical Council for Culture — which were merged in June 2022 to become the Dicastery for Culture and Education.

The Archdiocese of Newark spans four counties in northern New Jersey: Bergen, Essex, Hudson and Union. It is one of the smallest archdioceses in the United States by geographic area, but one of the largest by Catholic population: It has about 1.3 million Catholics out of a total population of over 3.1 million.