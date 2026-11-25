MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Benedictine Sister Linda Soler is not known for sitting still.

She has fast feet and a big heart, tied together by a deep prayer life infused with her religious community’s spiritual principles.

Her prioress at the Benedictine Monastery in Maplewood, Sister Catherine Nehotte, put it this way: “Linda has that bouncy, tiger energy from Winnie the Pooh,” she said, referring to the character Tigger.

So, when Sister Linda, 65, comes to Sister Catherine with a big idea, Sister Catherine pays attention to the way Sister Linda speaks of it. If the energy is high, chances are Sister Linda is onto something. Sister Catherine then trusts that and gets behind the longtime sister and friend who keeps adding to her ministry roles.

In recent years, Sister Linda became a football chaplain at Hill-Murray School in Maplewood, which is next door to the monastery, and then a chaplain for all sports at the high school. She also is the monastery’s subprioress.

Sister Linda said she enjoys serving in these roles, but wanted to add something more — becoming a police chaplain for a local law enforcement agency. She discerned this idea for about a year, then called the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office to explore further. That’s when she was introduced to the person in charge of the chaplaincy program at that time: Sgt. Dan Young.

Becoming a police chaplain ‘was God’s will’

“When I met Dan, I knew it (becoming a chaplain) was God’s will,” she told The Catholic Spirit, newspaper of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis.

Young gave her a brief tour of the Sheriff’s Office building in August 2025, then talked to her about the chaplaincy program.

Soon after, Sister Linda enrolled in the chaplaincy training program and began her volunteer service later that month. She wears a chaplain badge around her neck and sometimes drives a special squad car for chaplains.

Sister Linda does not know of any other Benedictine women — currently or previously — who have served as a police chaplain, nor does Sister Catherine. Both say she is likely the first member of their community in the United States to take on that role.

In the time she has been serving as a chaplain, Sister Linda has shown eagerness and spiritual strength, Young said, plus a key attribute that those around her may not know she possesses.

“People open up to her so easily,” Sister Catherine said. “You’d think for her being an extrovert, she’d be doing all the talking. But no, she has that ability to keenly listen to the person in front of her and welcome what they have to share. That’s one of her greatest gifts.”

Incoming calls are rotated among about a dozen police chaplains

It’s something she has to have at the ready any time she gets called. Ramsey County has about a dozen active police chaplains and incoming calls are rotated among them. The only parameters chaplains set are the hours they are available. For Sister Linda, Friday nights in the fall are strictly off limits. That’s when the varsity football team plays.

The role as football and sports chaplain helped her make the transition to her police chaplaincy role, but she has learned there can be — and often are — distinct differences between the struggles teenage student-athletes face and the bigger and more traumatic problems 911 callers face.

She has worked with family members of people who have died by suicide, victims devastated by a house fire, loved ones who lost someone tragically and those harmed by crimes including abuse. Sister Linda comes, listens and comforts those she encounters — for as long as they need her.

Sometimes, they want even more than that, even when the incident seems minor.

“There was a call where someone became the victim of vandalism to his car,” she said. “The victim talked to me about all he is going through in life. And he looked at me and said, ‘Will you pray with me?’ And we did pray. It was a nice, hot day, and I prayed with him. And he started to cry. He said, ‘I need God. I need God in my life.’ And he wanted me to promise him that I would continue to pray for him. Of course, prayer does not end on a call. Never ends on a call.”

Young noticed something right away when he gave Sister Linda a tour two summers ago when she was exploring the chaplaincy program. At the time, Young was a sergeant in the county’s Community Support Services and he ran the chaplaincy program. After the tour and their conversation, Sister Linda took the matter back to prayer.

Sister Linda ‘felt a calling’ to do this ‘and she’s been fantastic for us’

“She finally decided that this is something that she felt a calling to do, and she’s been fantastic for us,” said Young, who became a Hill-Murray parent when he enrolled his ninth-grade son at the start of this school year.

He described Sister Linda as “very outgoing, very approachable, easy to have a conversation with — and a friendly face.”

Sometimes, it’s the officers who need a chaplain, not just victims of crime and tragedy, noted Young, who, after working with the chaplaincy program, has since switched assignments and moved into training.

Chaplains have two ways to connect with officers: attending roll call at the station when a shift begins and doing ride-alongs with officers.

Sister Linda has gone on ride-alongs with the Maplewood, Roseville, St. Paul, White Bear Lake and North St. Paul police departments, as well as with the Ramsey County Water Patrol and Minnesota State Troopers.

“What’s valuable to me is getting to know the officer on a personal level,” she said. “And it’s that trust we build on.”

Her initiative to get to know and support officers is welcome

Sister Linda’s initiative to get to know and support officers is welcome in an environment that often swells with tension from all that law enforcement personnel face. With the number of violent crimes that fill newspapers and make all citizens uneasy, officers know they face the risk of bodily harm every time they walk out of the station and hit the streets.

“It is a pressure-filled career,” Young said. “There is that threat of physical harm, but there’s also the unseen side, the mental health side.”

He added, “And that stress takes a toll on you, even though you might not realize it. It builds up and I think that’s where having someone like a chaplain to talk to” can help.

Chaplains, too, feel some of that stress, and Sister Linda has to make sure to manage her own mental health. For that, she leans on other chaplains.

Like those in the communities she serves, she has faced her own struggles in life — the loss of both parents and a persistent problem with one of her feet that at times is very painful and even debilitating. She has learned that these kinds of life experiences can be a pathway to meaningful conversations with those who are hurting.

“I lost my mother when I was 8,” she said. “I went on a call where someone lost his mother, and he was a youth. That could have triggered me — my own loss and my past. But it didn’t. Instead, I was given the grace to share what I healed from.”

Life ‘has definitely prepared me to deal with any sudden deaths’

She said the loss of her mother early in life “has definitely prepared me to deal with any sudden deaths” others may face, she said. “My mother died suddenly when she was 39 years old of a heart attack in her sleep. There one day, gone the next, which has prepared me for sudden losses.”

As she continues to grow in her role as a police chaplain, Sister Linda sees it as an extension of the Benedictine values she professed to follow decades ago when she joined the community.

“I always go initially (on a chaplain call) as a Benedictine sister, (a) consecrated religious living out my vows; that’s my first priority,” she said. “You listen (to victims, family members and officers), like a Benedictine would, with the ear of your heart.”

Then comes sympathy, prayer and any practical help she can provide at that moment and later if she is asked.

“The main thing is you’re present” to people, she said. “It’s all about presence and what your presence is going to offer that individual.”

This is how she explains it to the hundreds of students at Hill-Murray when she talks about how her life works:

“I often tell the kids, ‘If you want to be with God, then be with the people — the poor and the vulnerable. Go and be with the people because we are Church without walls.'”

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Dave Hrbacek is senior content specialist for The Catholic Spirit, newspaper of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis. This story was originally published by The Catholic Spirit and is distributed through a partnership with OSV News.