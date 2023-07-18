Pope Francis names four as auxiliary bishops for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles

Pope Francis names four as auxiliary bishops for the Archdiocese of Los...

WASHINGTON — Pope Francis has named four priests in the Los Angeles Archdiocese as auxiliary bishops of the archdiocese: Msgr. Albert M. Bahhuth, Capuchin Franciscan Father Matthew Elshoff, Father Brian Nunes and Father Slawomir S. Szkredka.

Bishop-designate Bahhuth, a priest of the archdiocese, is currently pastor of Holy Family Church in South Pasadena, California. Bishop-designate Elshoff, a member of his religious order’s Our Lady of Angels Province, is currently pastor of St. Lawrence of Brindisi Church in Los Angeles. Bishop-designate Nunes, a priest of the archdiocese, is currently vicar general and moderator of the curia for the archdiocese. Bishop-designate Szkredka, also an L.A. archdiocesan priest, is currently serving as formator and professor at St. John Seminary in Camarillo, California.

The appointments were publicized in Washington July 18 by Cardinal-designate Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States.

The Los Angeles Archdiocese comprises Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties in Southern California and covers just over 8,600 square miles. Out of a total population of close to 11.3 million, there are over 4 million Catholics.

The Dialog provides readers news to your inbox with the Angelus e-newsletter. Sign up here for a free subscription to the Angelus.