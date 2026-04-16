Pope Leo XIV models calm, Gospel-centered response to criticism from President Trump

As we approach the one-year anniversary of Pope Leo’s election as Roman pontiff May 8, we continue to learn about the mettle of the man who holds the office. After President Donald Trump’s unprecedented, unjustified and deranged April 12 attack on the Vicar of Christ on earth, we have learned a little more.

Departing on a 11-day apostolic visit to Africa on a plane filled with journalists only hours after Trump had posted his barrage of insults on social media — and followed up with remarks on the tarmac of Joint Base Andrews for good measure — Pope Leo gave a response that served as a welcome balm to the kind of divisive and damaging rhetoric so often employed in our polarized world, and all too frequently on display by the president of the United States.

Responding to a reporter, and recorded by OSV News, Pope Leo offered his first response to Trump’s comments in what has become his characteristic calm, measured demeanor — one that bespoke truth and the interior freedom to speak that truth. “I have no fear neither of the Trump administration nor speaking out loudly of the message of the Gospel, which is what I believe I am here to do, what the Church is here to do.”

Underscoring he is not a politician as Successor of Peter, Pope Leo clearly said that he isn’t interested in engaging in a debate with Trump on foreign policy, and warned that he doesn’t believe “the message of the Gospel is meant to be abused in the way that some people are doing.” His is a message of peace, he reminded us, in an impressively unflappable response. Which, of course, we knew.

Ever since his first appearance as pope, Leo has resolutely and astutely advanced the Gospel’s message of peace. Peace was the very first word the world heard from his voice as pope, as his first greeting was the same as the Risen Lord’s greeting to the apostles on Easter Sunday: “Peace be with you!” To that end, Pope Leo has been clear in rebuking, in the name of Christ, all war and violence.

As American and Israeli attacks escalated against Iran last month, and were met with force in return, Pope Leo has been increasing his calls for peace, including by holding a prayer vigil for peace at St. Peter’s Basilica ahead of his departure for Africa.

Trump’s threats, including his Easter Sunday tirade that a “whole civilization will die” if Iran should not meet his demands, heightened the need for Pope Leo to speak ever more forcefully. Leo knows that the healing of the many wounds in our world can only come through following the Gospel and encountering he who is the Prince of Peace. Not, it turns out, via Donald Trump, regardless of how he is portrayed in ridiculous, even blasphemous, AI-generated memes.

Pope Leo, by far, has the better part. “I do believe in the message of the Gospel,” he said on the plane. “‘Blessed are the peacemakers’ is the message that the world needs to hear today.”

As threats to peace and escalations of violence continue across the globe today, Pope Leo is right to use his office to advocate for the peace Christ brings. But even more important than that, Pope Leo has modeled how to respond when an aggressor attacks unjustifiably. Both talking the talk and walking the walk is a rare combination in the world today.

As Pope Leo models for us the importance of authenticity and integrity, particularly vital for one who proclaims the Gospel, we can begin to understand why he chose to first greet the world with a salutation of peace nearly 12 months ago. This is what the world needs today. Pope Leo is truly a pope for our times.

While the great doctor of the Church St. Augustine is remembered for his articulation of the principles of a just war, he also spoke these valuable words, which perhaps his spiritual son knows well and applied in recent days: “Therefore, even in waging war, cherish the spirit of a peacemaker, that, by conquering those whom you attack, you may lead them back to the advantages of peace.”