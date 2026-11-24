WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump signaled potential areas of cooperation with a Democratic Congress during a Nov. 20 press conference, notably on immigration policy.

His comments came just a few days after key Catholic bishops said they would continue to encourage lawmakers in both parties to work toward humane immigration policies, during the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ fall plenary assembly in Baltimore on Nov. 17.

In the aftermath of Republicans losing control of both chambers of Congress in a Democratic landslide, Trump offered mixed signals about the degree to which he would be willing to work with the new Congress on the issue, at first suggesting his approach may have been “too tough” and that he was open to working with Democrats, before his administration indicated its deportation policy would continue. Trump also named Stephen Miller, seen as a main architect of his immigration policy, as his chief of staff.

In response to a question on the subject of immigration policy, Trump did not rule out working with Democrats.

“You know, what’s happened is, I’ve been called by a lot of Democrats, I will tell you, you’ll have to figure out who,” Trump said, adding, “They want to talk to me about healthcare and they want to talk to me about immigration.”

Trump said he was potentially interested in working with Democrats on immigration policy that would allow him to continue to deport “the worst of the worst” but suggested potential cooperation on avenues for “very hardworking people that came in.”

But Trump did not eschew his hardline immigration policy, also saying, “We are not going to let immigration destroy our country.”

Citing a recent phone call with Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa, D-Texas, Trump said he may be able to work with Democrats on border security.

“It was a very productive call, and she wants to have a strong border, and we’ll be able, I think we’ll be able to work something out,” Trump said.

Previously, Hinojosa told The Texas Tribune, “He understands my commitment to keeping a secure border.”

“I reached out to him to make sure that he had a direct line to me, and it was a very positive conversation,” Hinojosa said. “He indicated his desire to help Texas, and any friend of Texas — anybody who wants to help Texas — is a friend of mine.”

In response to a question about how the bishops planned to navigate the new political environment in their advocacy for humane immigration policies, Archbishop Paul S. Coakley of Oklahoma City, president of the USCCB, told reporters at a Nov. 17 press conference, “Many of our concerns will remain the same.”

“We are concerned about treating migrants with respect and dignity. We’re concerned about the policies of mass deportation, to try to rein that in,” the archbishop said. “We’re concerned about conditions in detention centers and providing adequate pastoral and spiritual care in those settings. So those are some of the things that are kind of low-hanging fruit. We’ll just continue to try to advocate as we have been.”

Bishop Daniel E. Flores of Brownsville, Texas, USCCB vice president, pointed to the special pastoral message on immigration the conference approved at its previous fall plenary assembly, saying, “I think we continue to have the concerns that we raised.”

In Nov. 18 remarks to the assembly, Bishop Brendan J. Cahill of Joliet, Illinois, chair of the USCCB’s Committee on Migration, said a year after that message, “much of what we addressed at that time continues to be relevant today,” identifying family separation and the ability to provide pastoral care to those in detention centers as among the conference’s key concerns.

Catholic social teaching on immigration balances three interrelated principles: the right of persons to migrate; the right of a country to regulate its borders and control immigration; and a nation’s duty to regulate its borders with justice and mercy.