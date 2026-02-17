Three dead in targeted shooting at Rhode Island hockey game involving Catholic school co-op

Three dead in targeted shooting at Rhode Island hockey game involving Catholic...

A deadly shooting erupted during a boys hockey game in Rhode Island, involving a co-op with a number of players reported to be from an area Catholic school, and may have been motivated by what law enforcement characterized as a “family dispute.”

Police identified the suspect late that Monday as Robert Dugan, a biological male who appeared to identify as a woman and went by the name Roberta Esposito.

Three individuals, including the suspected shooter, were killed and several seriously injured during a Feb. 16 face-off between the Coventry/Johnston and Blackstone Valley High School Hockey Co-op teams at the Dennis M. Lynch arena in Pawtucket, located just over five miles north of Providence.

The co-op includes players from several schools, including St. Raphael Academy, a coeducational, diocesan, Lasallian Catholic high school in Pawtucket, part of the Diocese of Providence.

OSV News is awaiting a response to its request for comment from St. Raphael Academy.

In an afternoon press conference following the attack, Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves told media the shooter had apparently died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Goncalves said her department had received a call just before 2:30 p.m. regarding an active shooter at the area. She said law enforcement found two individuals, one of whom was the suspect, deceased in the arena.

The third individual killed succumbed to injuries while at the hospital, she said.

Without releasing the victims’ ages, Goncalves said, “It appears they’re both adults.”

Three additional individuals were hospitalized in critical condition, Goncalves said.

She noted the shooting appeared to be “a targeted event” that “may be a family dispute,” adding police could not release the names of the victims pending notification of the affected families.

Goncalves could not provide additional details, citing the ongoing investigation.