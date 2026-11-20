On the first public day of their fall plenary assembly, the U.S. bishops heard a presentation on how the U.S. Church is participating in the Intercontinental Guadalupan Novena to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the apparitions of Our Lady of Guadalupe, which will take place in 2031.

On Nov. 17, Bishop Daniel E. Flores of Brownsville, Texas, who is vice president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, explained the Guadalupan event of 1531 and its account in Nahuatl, known as Nican Mopohua, before he addressed the historical context of the Spanish conquest, the Virgin’s encounter with St. Juan Diego and the meaning of certain symbols on the tilma, or cloak, which has Our Lady’s image miraculously imprinted on it.

Four years ago, the Mexican Episcopal Conference began a “Novena of Years” in anticipation of the quincentennial of the Guadalupe apparitions on Tepeyac Hill, inviting all dioceses throughout the Americas to join them for the remaining five years leading to the quincentennial. At their spring plenary session, the U.S. bishops discussed a multiyear plan of pastoral activity in sync with the intercontinental novena.

Bishop Flores said the message of Guadalupe reflects God’s tenderness and mercy, which embraces the humble and vulnerable in a special way, acknowledges their sufferings and calls them to fulfill a mission, just as Our Lady did with Juan Diego.

“This is why she can be, and in some ways, she must be, at the same time, patroness of evangelization, defender of the unborn child, protectress of the immigrant, consolation of the mother weeping for her children in a blood-soaked land, and also why she is also patroness of the elderly and the infirm,” he said.

Bishop Flores emphasized that the apparitions and the evangelizing momentum that accompanied them helped counteract the brutality of the Spanish conquest and strengthen the work of the mendicant orders. Furthermore, he compared the brutality of the conquest to contemporary forms of dehumanization and highlighted that the message of Guadalupe remains a call to evangelization.

“As we enter a new world where dehumanization proposes itself in ever new ways, we must embrace the urgency of our own evangelizing efforts,” said Bishop Flores. “We can do this because we have with us the woman clothed with the sun and her child, sent to take from us all our stony hearts and give us hearts of flesh.”.

Bishop Óscar Cantú of San José, California, chairman of the USCCB’s Subcommittee on Hispanic/Latino Affairs, highlighted the “enthusiasm across the United States” generated by the “One Tilma, One Heart” initiative, through which, he noted, the replicas of the tilma have been distributed to 85 dioceses, while another 50 will receive them soon.

These images have been touched with the original tilma, which remains on display today at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City, making the replicas third-class relics.

“Our goal is that all 196 dioceses and eparchies receive their tilma by the end of the year,” said Bishop Cantú. He explained how parishes and dioceses are progressing through the three phases of the process, noting that “several dioceses have already scheduled the enthronement of Our Lady of Guadalupe in their cathedral early in December, while others plan to do so soon after the New Year.”

The bishop noted that following their enthronement, the tilma replicas will go on pilgrimage to parishes, schools and other locations chosen by each diocese, accompanied by bilingual resources designed to strengthen catechesis and devotion to Our Lady of Guadalupe.

The bishop also announced two webinars (in English and Spanish), which will take place on Dec. 10 and 11 at 1 p.m., with the aim of providing participants with guidance on the Intercontinental Guadalupe Novena, answering questions about the “One Tilma, One Heart” initiative and highlighting the available resources.

Bishop Robert J. Brennan of Brooklyn, New York, chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Cultural Diversity in the Churchopened and closed the presentation. He reminded those present that Bishop Flores and Bishop Cantú traveled to Mexico in late August/early September at the invitation of Bishop Ramón Castro of Cuernavaca, president of the Mexican Episcopal Conference, to participate in a fraternal gathering of the episcopal conferences of North America.

In an interview following the gathering, Bishop Flores told OSV News Sept. 7 about the fruits of these meetings and how the Church in the United States is preparing for the celebration of the 500th anniversary of the Guadalupe event.

“One of the fruits already taking shape is the cooperation — which we had already begun — on how to use these moments leading up to the anniversary of the Guadalupe apparitions as opportunities for evangelization and also as times to welcome our people with the simple message and the profound encounter of how God’s grace is at work,” said Bishop Flores.

He also recalled that during her apparitions, Mary asked that “a little house” be built — a place to encounter her and Christ — which is why countries are called to create spaces that foster encounters with God and with his people.

The USCCB has launched a webpage — https://www.usccb.org/intercontinental-guadalupan-novena — with various pastoral and liturgical resources to assist dioceses, parishes, and the faithful in preparing for the Intercontinental Guadalupe Novena.

Among these resources are formation materials, guidelines for organizing celebrations, pilgrimages, and community activities, as well as a timeline for preparation leading up to 2031, when the 500th anniversary of the apparitions of Our Lady of Guadalupe will be commemorated.

In a video posted on the website, Bishop Flores said that “as we prepare to celebrate in each of our dioceses and in our parishes the 500th anniversary of the apparition that we can renew our sense of the newness of Christ in our lives and that can give us a sense of being participants in sharing this message with each other and with our neighbors and with those in our community.”