U.S. bishops rally behind Pope Leo XIV amid Trump criticism; ‘Church does not depend on political approval or cultural consensus’

More U.S. Catholic bishops are speaking out in defense of Pope Leo XIV after President Donald Trump began denouncing the pope at length on social media and in verbal statements.

Shortly after Trump posted his 330-word condemnation of the vicar of Christ April 12 — followed 46 minutes later with a now-deleted image seemingly depicting him as Jesus Christ — Archbishop Paul S. Coakley of Oklahoma City, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, issued a statement that the pope is neither Trump’s “rival,” nor “a politician.”

“He is the Vicar of Christ who speaks from the truth of the Gospel and for the care of souls,” he stated.

The USCCB president’s statement was followed by an initial flurry of statements from fellow bishops the following day. Many more bishops have joined their voices as Trump has not only rejected the request from Bishop Robert E. Barron of Winona-Rochester, Minnesota, a member of Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission, to apologize to Pope Leo, but also has continued his diatribes against the pope over social media.

“I stand in solidarity with the Holy Father as he speaks out against war and speaks truth about the gospel with the mission to bring people closer to God,” said Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre of Louisville, Kentucky, in his April 13 statement.

“As the Vicar of Christ, Pope Leo XIV will continue to advocate for peace, spread the message of hope, and pray for a conversion of hearts,” he said.

“Pope Leo’s role is pastoral, not political,” Archbishop James R. Golka of Denver affirmed in an April 13 statement, emphasizing that Trump’s language toward the pope “fails to reflect the respect owed to the Successor of Peter and does not serve the common good.”

The pope’s “words throughout these early months of his pontificate all cry out the same urgent appeal: lay down weapons, choose dialogue, protect innocent life,” said Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer of Atlanta in an April 13 message published by that archdiocese’s newspaper, The Georgia Bulletin.

Archbishop Alexander K. Sample of Portland, Oregon, said in an April 14 Facebook post that Trump’s disparagement of Pope Leo as “weak and “very liberal” was “misguided.”

“The Holy Father’s call for peace, dialogue, and conversion of heart in the face of war arises not from partisanship or political bias, but from his Christian identity and mission as Supreme Pastor of Christ’s Church on earth,” said Archbishop Sample. “The Church’s mission is to preach the Good News of her divine founder, Jesus Christ, proclaiming peace, truth, and the dignity of every human person.”

Even as more bishops spoke out in defense of Pope Leo’s exercise of the teaching office, Vice President JD Vance, a Catholic who converted in 2019, joined the fray defending Trump on Fox News Sunday and dismissing the Jesus-like AI-generated image of Trump looking like Jesus — widely panned as blasphemous — as a “joke.”

Vance delivered a new rebuke to Pope Leo April 14 at the Turning Point USA conference in Athens, Georgia, claiming that while he respected the pope, Pope Leo should “be careful when he talks about matters of theology” in criticizing the U.S.-Israel war with Iran.

Vance’s comments, along with the growing wave of bishops’ statements in solidarity with Pope Leo, point to a fundamental difference between how the president and the Church understand the role of the pope.

“President Trump sees Pope Leo as simply an American,” Mathew Schmalz, professor of religious studies at the College of the Holy Cross, told OSV News. “However, the pope is articulating a vision that reflects broader themes in Catholic doctrine, and his experience in the Global South.”

That point was also made by the Catholic bishops of Tennessee, Bishop J. Mark Spalding of Nashville, Bishop David P. Talley of Memphis and Bishop Mark Beckman of Knoxville, joined by Rick Musacchio, executive director of the Tennessee Catholic Conference, the public policy arm of the state’s bishops.

In an April 13 statement released through the Catholic conference, they said that “it is entirely appropriate that Pope Leo comment from the truth of Jesus’ teaching in the Gospels on life and death matters that affect souls.”, also signed on to the statement.

They pointed to “the long tradition of popes speaking against war,” citing St. Paul VI’s 1965 address to the United Nations, in which the pope declared, “Never again war, never again war! It is peace, peace, that has to guide the destiny of the nations of all mankind! … A person cannot love with offensive weapons in his hands.”

“When Catholic leaders engage in dialogue in the public square, they do so with the understanding that no political party encompasses the fullness of our teaching,” the Tennessee statement said. “They do not choose sides as politicians, but rather express clear moral principles.”

Archbishop Ronald A. Hicks of New York took to his Catholic Faith Network show, “All Good Things with Archbishop Hicks” April 14 to say the pontiff’s teaching “shouldn’t surprise any of us.”

“He is concerned about peace in the world and the salvation of souls,” he said, “and that he wants us to work and live for justice and peace.”

In an April 13 statement, Bishop Michael M. Pham of San Diego noted that “throughout history, the papacy has served as a vital voice for peace, justice, and the care of the most vulnerable.”

“Pope Leo’s leadership continues in that tradition, offering guidance that transcends politics and speaks to shared human values,” he said, adding that it comes at a time when “our world is under tremendous turmoil by leaders who execute decisions disregarding the moral implications that lead to greater division, hatred, and death.”

Bishop David M. O’Connell of Trenton, New Jersey, published an extensive reflection on the matter April 14, observing that “the Catholic Church’s mission” — namely, “to proclaim Jesus Christ, to defend the dignity of every human person, and to guide souls toward salvation” — “does not depend on political approval or cultural consensus.”

“Moreover,” said Bishop O’Connell, “the Church herself has a true freedom to preach the faith, teach her social doctrine, and pass moral judgment when fundamental rights of the person or the salvation of souls require it.”

“Pope Leo has made the summons to compassion and the longing for peace the central focus of his ministry as the Holy Father,” said Archbishop Richard G. Henning of Boston in his April 13 statement. “He speaks in accord with the dignity of his office and in fidelity to his mission.”

In his April 13 statement, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera of Scranton, Pennsylvania, reflected on the message Pope Leo delivered at an April 11 prayer vigil for peace at St. Peter’s Basilica, during which the pope said, “War divides; hope unites. Arrogance tramples upon others; love lifts up.”

“He was speaking from the heart of the Gospel,” said Bishop Bambera, who said he was “deeply saddened” by both Trump’s comments about the pope and also by the AI-generated image Trump eventually deleted “that seemingly portrays him in the place of Jesus Christ.”

“I am praying for the President, that he may be guided by wisdom, humility and a sincere pursuit of peace,” the bishop said. “I am also praying for Pope Leo that he may be strengthened to continue speaking boldly for peace and justice, even in the face of criticism.”