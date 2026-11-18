BALTIMORE — Amid U.S. anxieties over disruptions to air travel, finance and cybersecurity undergirding modern life, the U.S. bishops kept the first public session of their annual November plenary assembly squarely focused on how the Church could build a better, peaceful and more humane world centered around Jesus Christ.

At the start of the Nov. 17 public session of the Nov. 16-19 gathering of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops in Baltimore, the bishops approved a special message to Pope Leo XIV, expressing thanks for his recovery from surgery to remove lung cancer, and addressing peace, artificial intelligence, immigration, and marriage and family life.

They highlighted Pope Leo’s “renewed call to safeguard human dignity in an age of profound technological change,” and underscored their own formation of a special task force in September “to examine the ethical, pastoral, and societal implications of artificial intelligence.”

Referring to the special pastoral message on immigration they issued at last November’s assembly, the bishops said, “Please be assured that we continue to advocate for the dignity and rights of immigrants and to pray for everyone experiencing fear, uncertainty, and separation from their loved ones.”

The message both asked for Mary’s intercession to “bring about lasting peace in all areas of the world torn by conflict and strife.” The bishops also thanked Pope Leo “for your continued witness to the beauty and vocation of marriage and family life, and for your reminder that promoting the family is an urgent task for the Church and society,” and referred to the October gathering in Rome marking 10 years since Pope Francis’ 2016 apostolic exhortation, “Amoris Laetitia.”

Addressing the body of bishops as president of the USCCB, Archbishop Paul S. Coakley — borrowing an image from Pope Leo’s encyclical “Magnifica Humanitas” — laid out what he saw as four “construction sites” for the Church: rebuilding the family, worship, synodal dialogue and discernment, and civic life.

— Church must foster hope in a world ‘deprived of a sense of hope’ —

“To a world that is deprived of a sense of hope, where isolation, depression, confusion, and anger all come into play, in such a world, the mission of the Church is to act as a construction site of hope, where hope is rooted in Christ and his promise,” he said.

With a standing ovation, the bishops warmly received the message of Archbishop Gabriele G. Caccia, the apostolic nuncio to the U.S. The papal ambassador shared how his travels across the U.S. showed him a Church filled with “people who love the Church and are committed to her mission,” with clergy, religious and lay faithful who work together “in a spirit of co-responsibility.”

Archbishop Caccia also invited them to reflect on Pope Leo’s Wednesday catecheses on the four constitutions of the Second Vatican Council (“Sacrosanctum Concilium”; “Lumen Gentium”; “Dei Verbum”; and “Gaudium et Spes”) as “a beautiful opportunity to grow together in faith and communion, and to draw fresh inspiration for our shared mission.”

After breaking early for lunch to resolve technical difficulties, the bishops elected Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Indiana, as the USCCB’s next secretary in a 157-59 vote. In a statement to OSV News, Bishop Rhoades said he was “honored to have been elected by my brother bishops to continue serving” in the role of secretary, which he had done so for the past year after Archbishop Coakley’s election as president.

“I am grateful for their trust and look forward to continuing this service to the Church,” he said.

Additionally, the bishops also elected chairmen-elect for USCCB’s committees on: Catholic education, Bishop James D. Conley of Lincoln, Nebraska; communications, Bishop Louis Tylka of Peoria, Illinois; cultural diversity, Bishop Michael M. Pham of San Diego; doctrine, Bishop William M. Joensen of Des Moines, Iowa; national collections, Bishop Gerald L. Vincke of Salina, Kansas; and pro-life activities, Bishop Donald J. Hying of Madison, Wisconsin.

They will serve for one year as chairman-elect of the respective committee, then begin a three-year term as chair at the conclusion of the bishops’ 2027 fall plenary assembly.

The bishops also voted for Father Paul B.R. Hartmann, currently associate general secretary of the USCCB, to serve as general secretary of the conference for a five-year term, replacing the current general secretary, Msgr. Michael J.K. Fuller.

— Bishops hear preliminary presentations on a number of action items —

The bishops heard additional presentations on items they would be voting upon the following day: an expanded lectionary and Book of the Gospels that are intended to make sure the readings at Mass match what the faithful read in the forthcoming Catholic American Bible; a resolution on diocesan financial reporting through 2031; and updated socially responsible investment guidelines, which contains updated approaches to existing issues while also addressing artificial intelligence, private prisons, cryptocurrency, prediction markets and shareholder advocacy versus divestment as a strategy to advance the Church’s goals of promoting human life, dignity and the common good.

The bishops also voted 149-6 with four abstentions to extend the Religious Retirement Fund Appeal, which Bishop Rhoades said raises $28 million annually on average, for the next five years.

Sister Carol Zinn, a Sister of St. Joseph, who is executive director of the Leadership Conference of Women Religious, told the bishops at the meeting that the extraordinary amount of aging religious, compared with far fewer younger members to care for them, means they are facing a shortfall of “almost $10 billion in 2034.” She said that while they are doing everything they can to keep costs down and strategically collaborate to help those “who have cared for so many for so long,” the support from the bishops is vital to freeing up current religious to carry on the mission.

Archbishop Bernard A. Hebda of St. Paul and Minneapolis, USCCB treasurer, presented the 2027 budget, which the bishops also approved overwhelmingly. Archbishop Hebda explained that while the conference’s overall financial health has improved, the USCCB is dealing with the same serious inflation that has afflicted American households. He explained diocesan assessments — having been frozen since 2019 while keeping the conference budget at $12.4 million — meant the USCCB was trying to carry out its mission with $3.8 million less in real dollars compared to 2026.

During the meeting, Cardinal Protase Rugambwa of Tabora, Tanzania, addressed the bishops expressing the gratitude of his fellow African bishops for the USCCB’s past 20 years of support through the Solidarity Fund for the Church in Africa.

— The Church in Africa is ‘growing more quickly than its resources’ —

“The need for this partnership has not passed: in many parts of Africa, the Church is growing more quickly than its resources,” he said, adding their support “helps the local Church carry that responsibility (to their mission) more effectively.”

The bishops in a voice vote approved Archbishop Paul D. Etienne of Seattle, Archbishop Jeffrey S. Grob of Milwaukee, Archbishop W. Shawn McKnight of Kansas City, Kansas, and Bishop John S. Bonnici of Rochester, New York, to serve on Catholic Relief Services’ board of directors.

The bishops also appointed Bishop Mark J. Seitz of El Paso, Texas, and Bishop Joseph J. Tyson of Yakima, Washington, to serve on the board of the Catholic Legal Immigration Network, or CLINIC, in a voice vote.

The bishops also voiced their support for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia moving forward with a cause for canonization for Maria Middleton, who died from terminal brain-stem cancer in 2020 at age 18. Bishop Thomas J. Paprocki, chair of the bishops’ Committee on Canonical Affairs and Church Governance, said Middleton was known for her Marian and Eucharistic devotion, serving her parish as a cantor and altar server, and helping organize opportunities to serve the poor.

Just before the first public session concluded, the bishops also heard how the U.S. Church is participating in the Intercontinental Guadalupan Novena, which commemorates the 500th anniversary of the 1531 apparitions of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

— ‘One Heart, One Tilma’ is generation enthusiasm for Guadalupe anniversary —

Bishop Óscar Cantú of San Jose, California, chair of the USCCB’s Subcommittee on Hispanic/Latino Affairs, highlighted the “enthusiasm across the United States” generated by the “One Tilma, One Heart” initiative, where replicas of the tilma of St. Juan Diego Cuauhtlatoatzin — touched to the original — have been distributed so far to 85 dioceses.

Bishop Daniel E. Flores of Brownsville, Texas, vice president of the USCCB, explained the Guadalupan event of 1531 and encouraged everyone to read “The Wonder of America,” the pastoral letter of Los Angeles Archbishop José H. Gomez posted on the Los Angeles Archdiocese’s website, which explains the Virgin’s appearance as key to understanding the origin of the U.S. and all the nations of the Americas.

Referring to the historical context of the mendicant friars’ fight to defend the Indigenous against the brutality of the Spanish conquest, Bishop Flores noted that a people can lose its Christianity when wealth and power are to be had. This is the pivotal point at which the Virgin intervened in the Americas’ history, he explained, appearing to St. Juan Diego Cuauhtlatoatzin and leaving her image on his tilma “as the perpetual sign of the Gospel.”

Bishop Flores said that Our Lady of Guadalupe “can be, and in some ways, she must be, at the same time, patroness of evangelization, defender of the unborn child, protectress of the immigrant, consolation of the mother weeping for her children in a blood-soaked land, and also why she is also patroness of the elderly and the infirm.”

“As we enter a new world where dehumanization proposes itself in ever new ways, we must embrace the urgency of our own evangelizing efforts,” he said. “We can do this because we have with us the woman clothed with the sun and her Child, sent to take from us all our stony hearts and give us hearts of flesh.”

Peter Jesserer Smith is the national news editor of OSV News. Lauretta Brown, Marietha Góngora V., Michael R. Heinlein and Maria Wiering contributed to this report.