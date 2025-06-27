US bishops’ conference calls for ‘drastic changes’ in Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

WASHINGTON — The U.S. bishops’ conference on June 26 reiterated its support for and opposition to various provisions in the budget bill under consideration in the Senate called the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, said in a statement some provisions of the megabill, which would enact key parts of President Donald Trump’s legislative agenda, should be commended, while others required “a better way forward.”

“The bishops are grateful that the One Big Beautiful Bill Act includes provisions that promote the dignity of human life and support parental choice in education,” Archbishop Broglio said. “These are commendable provisions that are important priorities for the bishops. Still, Congress must be consistent in protecting human life and dignity and make drastic changes to the bill to protect those most in need.”

A June 26 letter to senators from the USCCB praised a provision of the bill they said would strip funds from Planned Parenthood, while opposing others that they said would raise taxes “on the working poor while simultaneously giving large tax cuts to the wealthiest.”

The letter added, “Because of this, millions of poor families will not be able to afford life-saving healthcare and will struggle to buy food for their children. Some rural hospitals will likely close.”

It also noted that cuts will both harm the environment, and “also lead to increased pollution that harms children and the unborn, stifles economic opportunity, and decreases resilience against extreme weather.”

The bishops’ letter underscored that the cuts in the House and Senate bills are forecast to cause millions of people to lose health insurance and to go hungry.

“These provisions are unconscionable and unacceptable,” it said.

In its call for “drastic changes,” the USCCB letter outlined principles in nine areas: protect human life and dignity; care for the poor; family formation and strengthening; adequate revenue for the sake of the common good and avoiding future cuts to poverty programs; progressivity of the tax code; incentive charitable giving and development; support parental choice in education; inclusion of immigrant and mixed-status families; energy and environment.

Citing recent comments from Pope Leo XIV that it is the responsibility of politicians to promote and protect the common good, Archbishop Broglio said in his statement, “This bill does not answer this call.”

“It takes from the poor to give to the wealthy,” Archbishop Broglio said. “It provides tax breaks for some while undermining the social safety net for others through major cuts to nutrition assistance and Medicaid. It fails to protect families and children by promoting an enforcement-only approach to immigration and eroding access to legal protections. It harms God’s creation and future generations through cuts to clean energy incentives and environmental programs.”

“I underscore what my brother bishops said in their recent letter to find a better way forward and urge Senators to think and act with courage and creativity to protect human dignity for all, to uphold the common good, and to change provisions that undermine these fundamental values.”

Trump has urged the Senate to pass the bill by July 4.